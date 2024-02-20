Young Jesus announces his new album “The Fool”: listen to “Brenda & Diane”





Young Jesus announced a new album, The idiot, which will be released in May. After 2022 release Shepherd's head, the project's frontman and now sole member, John Rossiter, apparently decided to quit music to focus on gardening full-time, although that didn't last long. A meeting with Shahzad Ismaily inspired him to continue, and he worked on these songs with fellow musicians Alex Babbitt and Alex Lappin and recorded some of them at Shahzad's Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn. A few months ago, the album track “The Weasel” was featured in the closing credits of the FX show. A murder at the end of the world. Today, Young Jesus shares the album's first single, “Brenda & Diane.” Here's what Rossiter had to say about it: Brenda and Diane are on the run. The main character thinks he is better than them. But he sits down to talk to them, to please them. He sees that they have full and complex lives. Humiliating for the main character and his feeling of superiority and judgment. Brenda and Diane invite him into life. As with many of these songs, the recording of this song reflected the content of the song. Alex Lappin, the producer, really challenged me to create a narrative with the vocal delivery. I was resistant because I like the way I normally sing and I don't like to deviate from my usual speech, it makes me feel safe. I feel detached. But we really worked on this one, and I felt like I let my ego go a little bit. Thanks to Alex, I was able to find what the song needed rather than what I wanted. Each single from the album will be accompanied by a backing song that was recorded during the same sessions but did not end up on the final tracklist. The companion track to “Brenda & Diane” is called “Hollywood Ending.” Check them both out below. LIST OF TRACKS:

01 “Brenda and Diane”

02 “Two Brothers”

03 “Rabbit”

04 “Rich”

05 “Moonlight”

06 “DEATH”

07 “The Weasel”

08 “Am I the only one? »

09 “Sunrise”

10 “Dancer”

11 “God’s Plan” The idiot was released 5/24 via Saddle Creek.

