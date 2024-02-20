Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to reunite for Pathaan 2: reports | Bollywood News





The creators of the biggest hit of 2023 Pathan are preparing for its second part. There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reuniting for Pathaan 2, and the film will set the stage for SRK's upcoming Tiger vs Pathaan starring Salman Khan. A source told Pinkvilla that Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films has already locked the script of the film and the story will be set before the timeline of Tiger vs Pathaan. The source reportedly said that Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will feature the clash of two cinema legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audience, and there is a constant demand on the ground from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to make Pathaan a standalone franchise also within Spy Universe and the former started imagining the sequel to this all-time blockbuster. Read also | When Rituraj Singh said that he became an actor on the insistence of Shah Rukh Khan, he revealed why he never asked SRK to work in films. The source further revealed that the makers are planning to start shooting for Pathaan 2 by the end of this year. The source said that Pathaan 2 is intended as the in-universe spy film that will set the stage for a bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of the YRF Spy Universes timeline. In fact, Pathaan 2 is setting things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, turned out to be one of the most successful films in YRF's Spy Universe. However, it is not clear if Anand will also direct Pathaan 2. Pathaan, released in January 2023, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film went on to gross a whopping Rs 1,050.30 crore at the worldwide box office. Salmans Tiger made a cameo appearance in Pathaan and SRK while Pathaan made a cameo appearance in Tiger 3. Now after Pathaan 2, both Khans will have a full-fledged film together titled Tiger vs Pathaan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-deepika-padukone-to-reunite-for-pathaan-2-reports-9170705/

