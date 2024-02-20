Babita Phogat pays tribute to Suhani Bhatnagar and visits the actor's parents at home. Bollywood





Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died at 19 on Friday. She was seen as young Babita Phogat in the film, which also starred Aamir Khan. Recently, wrestler Babita Phogat visited the actor's house in Faridabad to offer condolences to the grieving parents.. Read also : Suhani Bhatnagar's mother breaks silence on her death, cries as she remembers her daughter Babita Phogat with Suhani Bhatnagar's parents. Babita Phogat visits Suhani Bhatnagar's parents Babita Phogat posted pictures from Suhani's house, where she met the actor's parents. In one photo, Suhani's parents are seen as Babita Phogat and others join them for a prayer meeting. Babita also folded her hands to extend her prayers to the soul of the deceased. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Sharing the photos, Babita wrote, Suhani Bhatnagar, who played my childhood role in the film Dangal, today arrived at her residence in Faridabad and offered her condolences to her family and expressed her condolences. Om Shanti. Who was Suhani? Suhani has only starred in one film, Dangal, alongside Zaira Wasim as the younger version of the Phogat sisters. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played the adult versions of Babita and Geeta Phogat. Apart from the film, Suhani has also acted in a few commercials. How did Suhani Bhatnagar die? The 19-year-old died on Friday after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Her father confirmed she died from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes a rash and muscle weakness. His symptoms started appearing two months ago with swelling in his left hand. Her parents told ANI: She started developing swelling on her hand but we thought it was just a skin disease… We took her to a few dermatologists but nothing helped. When we admitted her to AIIMS, she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis. During treatment, she contracted an infection and her body started producing fluids which caused her lungs to collapse and she succumbed… Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/babita-phogat-meets-late-dangal-actor-suhani-bhatnagars-parents-at-their-home-pays-tribute-101708415864913.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos