Bollywood Roundup: Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam and more…

Rajkummar Rao pens birthday note for 'love' Patralekha: You complete me

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao showered his love with the strongest girl, his wife and actress Patralekha, on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

Rajkummar and Patralekha, who starred together in Hansal Mehtas' 2014 directorial Citylights, had tied the knot in November 2021.

The two have been in a romantic relationship since 2010. They also featured in the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

On Tuesday, Rajkummar took to his Instagram and shared some previously unseen photos with Patralekha, which appear to be from their vacation to the mesmerizing Northern Lights location.

The first photo shows the lovebirds posing romantically in a snowy setting, dressed in winter outfits.

There is also a solo photo of actress Nanu Ki Jaanu enjoying the Northern Lights.

Rajkummar penned a heartwarming birthday note for his wife, which read: Happy birthday my love, the most beautiful and strong daughter @patralekhaa. You are the love and light of my life and always remember that you are God's favorite child. You complete me.

He made his post look like Jasleen Royal's Sang Rahiyo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Bheed. He then has Sri, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Stree 2 in the works.

Patralekha has Phule, Wild Wild Punjab and Gulkanda Tales in the kitty.

The performance of the leaders of his CCL team impresses Sonu Sood before the tournament

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), is quite happy with the way his team Sher's Punjab performed during the practice sessions.

Sonu, who is the skipper of Sher Punjab, is particularly impressed with his pacers' performance during practice.

The Celebrity Cricket League features notable personalities like Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Mohanlal, Bobby Deol and Manoj Tiwari.

Talking about what awaits his team in the tournament, the Yuva actor said in a statement: CCL is an opportunity for us to venture into sports and bring out the best in ourselves in sports by making a pause the screen and continue playing. -field. This season, the stakes are even higher as our matches will be broadcast live on JioCinema, reaching a huge audience across the platform.

He further mentioned that before the start of the upcoming season, their practice matches showed their progress.

He said: I am happy with the performance of our fast bowlers in the practice matches, proving that we have a strong team and a long journey ahead of us. We will surely give our opponents a hard time this season. This season I surely believe we can win! With our hard work and strong performance, Sher’s Punjab is ready to compete and make a statement in the tournament.

CCL Season 10 will release on JioCinema on February 23.

PM Modi mentions 'Article 370'; an “absolute honour”, say Yami, Aditya Dhar

New Delhi – Uri Aditya director Dhar's upcoming film Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani, received a mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a grand public meeting in Jammu on Tuesday.

Addressing people from different parts of J&K, the Prime Minister referred to the film and said, “I heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. This is a good thing because it will help people get correct information.

A political thriller, 'Article 370' is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of the constitutional provision that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to PM Modi's praise, Yami turned to X and said, “It's an absolute honor to see PM @narendramodi Ji speaking about #Article370Movie.” My team and I truly hope that we exceed all of your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! »

Aditya Dhar, the film's producer and also Yami's husband, wrote, “What an absolute honor! I really hope we did this incredible story justice! Thank you @narendramodi ji for your kind words!

In “Article 370,” Yami steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer tasked with a mission to protect the nation from imminent threats.

Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping tale woven with political intrigue, threats to national security and thrilling action sequences.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370', slated to release on February 23, boasts a star-studded ensemble including Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has joined the cast for the third installment of the action thriller 'Don'.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, who will step into the shoes of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for the lead role.

SRK played the lead character in the first two installments of the film released with a gap of 5 years.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film took to Instagram and shared a welcome video for the actress of the film.

“Don 3” is one of the most anticipated films given the franchise's nearly two-decade legacy.

Earlier, Ranveer's casting in the titular character caused a lot of buzz, like SRK's debut role in the iconic role first played by veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Don' 1978 directed by Chandra Barot.

Filming for “Don 3” is expected to begin in August.

The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment. (IANS)