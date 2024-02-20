“Splinters: A Different Kind of Love Story” by Leslie JamisonExBulletin





When Leslie Jamison's daughter was 13 months old, she and her husband, the baby's father, C, separated.

Splinters: a different kind of love story, the famous essayist's latest book, follows this rupture partly by what preceded it but mainly by what followed. The book received a lot of advance buzz, much of which presented it as being about his relationship with C and their divorce, which I found confusing; It is certainly part of the book, but a small part, which appears and disappears from view, never coming fully into focus. His private life is kept intact. Jamison mentions a child from her first marriage and acknowledges that she and C agreed that she would not write about them to the point that he presents him as some sort of cipher. Suffice to say that readers looking for a juicy story mired in the throes of a marital drama will be disappointed. However, those who take the book's subtitle seriously will find much to admire and enjoy within its pages, which are, more than anything else, a tribute to Jamison's rapt love for his daughter, as well as than her attempts to love, or at least accept the parts of herself that thrive in intensity and turmoil.

Jamison briefly recounts the whirlwind relationship she and C had, how he casually proposed to her while they were lying in bed in a garret in Paris. She is aware, at least in hindsight, that she accepted marriage less because she wanted to commit to him, in particular, or to the life they could both build as particular individuals . Instead, she admits, “I said yes, because I was in love with him and because I wanted my whole being to want something, no questions asked.” When they married soon after in Las Vegas, she hoped to “become a person who didn't change.” [her] spirit. It sounds ridiculous when you put it plainly, but who hasn't aspired to it? Who hasn't wanted a binding contract with themselves? » This is the second common thread of the book, after that of her daughter, the desire for coherence, and the stories that the author tells herself or in which she tries to insert herself, to find it.

There is a circularity in Shards; Again and again, in different variations of her signature style, in beautifully frank language, Jamison writes about her fantasy of stability and her uncertainty about whether it's a dream she actually wants to realize. Is it easier for her to just want some sort of solidity? Does desire itself provide a stability of its own? The question becomes somewhat moot when his daughter is born; the need of an infant and later a toddler for their parent is simply constant, ongoing and inescapable.

Other aspects of Jamison's life don't remain particularly stable. Over the course of the book, she begins dating again and becomes completely in love with a man she knows she will never settle down with since he is not the type to settle down, a fact he precise from the start. Later, after the intensity of this romance has passed, she begins dating someone who is sort of the ideal of security, a man who works at a hedge fund and paints abstract art in parallel. It also brings out Jamison's painful self-minimizing tendencies; she wants to impress him, to be the kind of person he wants her to be, to gain and maintain his approval. She acknowledges this, but self-awareness alone is rarely enough to get most of us to change behaviors with which we have become uncomfortably comfortable.

Throughout the book, Jamison showcases the work of other artists and writers she admires, merging her creative and parental roles by taking her young daughter to museums with her, or discovering how other artist-parents have brought their own children in their works or not. There is no poetic poetry about how having a child brings so much more inspiration into life, but neither are there any pessimistic prophecies about a child putting an end to our creative endeavors, a a balance that I personally found particularly enjoyable as a writer and expectant parent myself. Elsewhere, Jamison knows she struggles to live in gray areas, preferring the certainties of extremes, but in caring for her daughter she at least finds on the page a way to live with it all, the insomnia and the joy, the delight and the frustration, the immense love and the desire to spend a single moment alone.

Shards doesn't provide a unifying revelation, and even though it's relatively linear, Jamison doesn't end up in a place that different from where she started. This can be easy to overlook, because she is a master at concluding almost every paragraph with what feels like a revelation: “There was a clarity to her passion, and even to her anger, that seemed clean and stark , like a rugged landscape with all the fog cleared” or “The moral of the story was: forget this story. Just take care of your daughter” or “I wasn't sure if anyone would support me, if it wasn't my friend or my mother. I wasn't sure what story arc I was following or what ending I deserved.

But in truth, Jamison knows from the beginning of the book what she is struggling with and what the great challenge of her life is, and may well continue to be: “Stop fetishizing the illusion of pure feeling, or unpolluted love.” by damage. To instead commit to the compromised version.” This is of course easier said than done; but Shards is a beautiful tribute to the continued failure as well as the meritorious attempt in progress.

Ilana Masad is a fiction writer, book reviewer and author of the novel All my mother's lovers.