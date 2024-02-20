Entertainment
Top 13 Youngest Bollywood Actresses Who Delight the Audience: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma
For decades, veteran Bollywood actresses have mesmerized audiences with their exceptional acting, captivating dance moves, stunning beauty and irresistible charisma. Today, a new wave of talented young women has entered the scene, ready to enchant viewers not only in India but across the world.
These emerging stars have already showcased their acting skills and on-screen magnetism in recent years, gathering many fans or cultivating them steadily. Some are even starting to establish themselves on the international scene. Here's a look at a hand-picked selection of Bollywood's youngest actresses, all aged 35 or younger, who are currently making waves in the industry.
List of 13 youngest Bollywood actresses who are setting the industry on fire:
1. Ananya Blacksmith
- Date of birth: October 30, 1998 (25 years old)
Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2. In 2023, she made her mark in the industry with acclaimed performances in films such as Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Garnering praise for her versatile roles, Ananya quickly rose to prominence and is widely regarded as one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
- Date of birth: March 6, 1997 (26 years old)
Janhvi Kapoor, born to Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 2018 romantic film Dhadak. Since then, she has captivated audiences with her performances in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mili. Janhvi has emerged as one of the most exciting young heroines.
3. Rashmika Mandanna
- Date of birth: April 5, 1996 (27 years old)
Rashmika Mandanna, recognized as one of India's youngest actresses, has established herself in the South Indian film industry through a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects. In 2022, she forayed into Hindi cinema with Goodbye and further demonstrated her talent with notable roles in Mission Majnu and Animal.
4. Tara Sutaria
- Date of birth: November 19, 1995 (28 years old)
Young Indian actress Tara Sutaria started her journey in the entertainment industry with television before making her transition to the big screen in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Since then, Tara has worked in films such as Marjaavaan, Ek Villain Returns, Apurva and more.
5. Sara Ali Khan
- Date of birth: August 12, 1995 (28 years old)
Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is one of the most promising young actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath and has since received praise for her performances in films such as Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
6. Alia Bhatt
- Date of birth: March 15, 1993 (30 years old)
As one of the youngest actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has undeniably risen to the top, asserting her dominance over the industry. Since her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, she has delivered remarkable performances in acclaimed films such as Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and many more. As a testament to her talent and versatility, Alia bagged her first national award in 2023.
7. Mrunal Thakur
- Date of birth: August 1, 1992 (age 31)
Mrunal Thakur, who is among the youngest actresses in Bollywood, embarked on her acting journey through television. After her Hindi debut in Love Sonia, she graced the silver screen in titles such as Super 30, Jersey, Pippa and more.
8. Kiara Advani
- Date of birth: July 31, 1992 (age 31)
Kiara Advani entered the world of acting with her debut film Fugly in 2014. However, it was her remarkable performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha and others that earned her wide acclaim. recognition and praise.
9. Disha Patani
- Date of birth: June 13, 1992 (age 31)
Disha Patani, a young heroine, made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, she has starred in films such as Bharat, Malang and Ek Villain Returns, among others.
10. Rakul Preet Singh
- Date of birth: October 10, 1990 (age 33)
Rakul Preet Singh, known for her work in the South Indian film industry, made her Hindi debut in 2014 with the film Yaariyan. She has showcased her talent in various Bollywood projects including Runway 34, Doctor G, Thank God, and more.
11. Kriti Sanon
- Date of birth: July 27, 1990 (age 33)
Kriti Sanon, recognized as one of the youngest heroines of Bollywood, started her journey with the film Heropanti in 2014. Since then, she has received praise for her remarkable performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, and many others.
12. Bhumi Pednekar
- Date of birth: July 18, 1989 (age 34)
Bhumi Pednekar, another prominent name among young Bollywood actresses, made her debut with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. She was widely acclaimed for her exceptional performances in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do, and more Again.
13. Anushka Sharma
- Date of birth: May 1, 1988 (age 35)
Anushka Sharma, a very popular actress, made a grand entry into Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Her illustrious filmography includes famous titles such as Band Baaja Baaraat, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, etc.
|
