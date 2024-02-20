Danny Masterson transferred out of “Charles Manson” prison





Danny Masterson is on the move again. The “That '70s Show” star, 47, was transferred from Corcoran State Prison in Central California, a maximum security prison in California that once held cult leader Charles Manson. According to online records of California Department of Corrections and RehabilitationMasterson was transferred to California Man Colonyan all-male state prison located in San Luis Obispo, California. A CDCR representative confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday that Masterson was transferred to the new facility on February 16. CDCR added that “by law,” they “cannot release information about reasons for transfers or detailed housing information.” The minimum and medium security prison, according to the CDCR, consists of two complexes. The facility offers a variety of educational and personal development programs, including “programs in cognitive behavioral therapy, substance abuse education, criminal thinking, anger management and family relationships,” the website states. Danny Masterson, actor of “That 70s Show”transferred to the maximum security prison that once held Charles Manson In January, records showed that Masterson was transferred to Corcoran State Prison, where Manson was incarcerated beginning in 1989. The facility is described as one of 10 facilities for the “most violent and violent male offenders most dangerous” in the state, according to the Department of Corrections. The move comes after also in January, a state judge denied Masterson bail pending his appeal, after deeming him a flight risk, documents show. The wrapAndDeadline. “If the defendant's conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life,” wrote Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo. “Since the defendant has no wife to return home to, the defendant now has every reason to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve the remainder of his long sentence if his appeal fails.” Danny Masterson, the star of 'That '70s Show'begins 30 years to life sentence in state prison Olmedo also noted that Masterson had “every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve the remainder of his long sentence if his appeal fails,” referring to his recent breakup with his estranged wife and actress Bijou Phillips, who filed a complaint. divorced about a week after his conviction on September 7. Masterson was convicted last year of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. In December, authorities confirmed that the actor had been admitted to North Kern State Prison in California, the Associated Press reported. Olmedo previously told Masterson at his sentencing that he was “not the victim here,” adding “Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. In one way or on the other, you will have to accept your previous actions and their consequences. “. Prison records show Masterson will be eligible for parole in July 2042. The 47-year-old will be 66 by then. Contributors: Jay Stahl, KiMi Robinson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/02/19/danny-masterson-transferred-medium-security-prison-mens-colony/72662572007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos