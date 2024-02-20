Beatles biopic films in the works by Sam Mendes at Sony – The Hollywood Reporter





Sam Mendes has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment for The Beatlesfour theatrical films about the British supergroup, each from the perspective of a different member of the group. The project, which comes more than 50 years after the Beatles broke up and 40 years after John Lennon's death, will see Apple Corps (the company founded by the band's members) and the Beatles — Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of Lennon. and George Harrison – each offer comprehensive stories of the Fab Four's lives and musical rights for a scripted film. Mendes will direct the four theatrical features to trace the story of the greatest band in history. Musical films have proven resilient at the box office. Paramount Bob Marley: A love outperformed last week, while Taylor Swift's $15 million concert film The tour of eras has surpassed a number of Hollywood tentpoles, grossing $261 million worldwide last year. A number of other musical films are in the works, with Antoine Fuqua currently filming the Michael Jackson biopic. Michael for Lionsgate. Sony will finance and distribute the film series to theaters worldwide in 2027. The release schedule for the films has not yet been announced. Mendes will also produce the films about the generation-defining group via his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street's Julie Pastor. Jeff Jones will executive produce for Apple Corps Ltd. “I’m honored to tell the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes said in a statement. “I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say, 'yeah, yeah, Yeah ! » Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group, added in his own statement. Rothman, in a memo to Sony employees Tuesday and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, added: “Many companies were hoping for the chance to partner for this unique cinematic experience. I am honored that on the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures, and with Tony's enthusiastic support, we won the day and were the chosen house. The Beatles project has been in development for a long time at Sony, with Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler helping to spearhead the project. The goal is to tell the story of the legendary rock band as a whole until their long breakup in 1970, but from the perspective of each member of the group. And the series will be made with the full cooperation of The Beatles and Apple Corp. “We want this to be a uniquely epic and exciting cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives, that tell a single story about rock's most famous band. all time,” Harris said in a statement. The Beatles have been chronicled in other films in the past, including Peter Jackson's three-part documentary, The Beatles: come backwhich captured an intensely productive month for the group, culminating in the legendary January 30, 1969 public performance that would be the group's last. And Ron Howard captured the chaos of the Beatles' concerts from 1963 to 1966, at the height of Beatlemania and ultimately exhausting the band members, with the Hulu film. The Beatles: eight days a week — The years of touring.

