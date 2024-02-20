WPL 2024: Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra to attend the opening ceremony with an electrifying performance

The countdown has begun for the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), with the opening ceremony scheduled for February 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This grand event promises to be infused with a touch of Bollywood glamour.

Renowned Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan are expected to attend the opening ceremony, adding to the star-studded affair. The official social network of the Women's Premier League has revealed the impressive line-up for the extravagant event. Once again, cricket and Bollywood will intersect as the WPL season kicks off with a glitzy ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m.

“Yeah Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @kartikaaryan as he fights for the crown for his Queendom. Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 opening ceremony on @officialjiocinema and @sports18.official LIVE from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” the post read.

“Yeah Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! @sidmalhotra joins Crown for his Queendom. Watch the opening ceremony of #TATAWPL 2024 on @officialjiocinema and @sports18.official LIVE from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” it read in another article.

Interestingly, in the previous curtain raiser of WPL in 2023, Sidharth's wife and Bollywood actor Kiara Advani delivered a dazzling performance. Actor Kirti Sanon and singer AP Dhillon also graced the stage with their captivating performances.

First WPL match between MI and DC

After the curtain rises, the opening match of the tournament will pit defending champions Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have been selected to host the matches. The grand finale of the tournament is scheduled for March 17 in New Delhi.

In the first edition of the WPL, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) became champions after defeating Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final showdown.

