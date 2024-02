Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59 of cardiac arrest

PTC Press Office: Television actor Rituraj Singh, known for his remarkable roles in various television shows, tragically passed away at the age of 59 following a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by his close friend and fellow actor, Amit Behl. Rituraj Singh's death occurred on Monday evening, after a period of hospitalization due to a pancreatic disease. Amit Behl revealed: “Yes, he died due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital some time ago for pancreas treatment, came home, had heart complications and is deceased.” The news of Singh's death has deeply affected many in the entertainment industry. Actor Arshad Warsi, who shared close ties with Singh as a neighbor and colleague, expressed his grief on social media saying, “I am so saddened to hear that Ritu Raj has passed away. We lived in the same building, he was part of my first film as a producer. I lost a friend and a great actor, I'm going to miss you, my brother.” Similarly, actor Sandip Sikand, who had worked closely with Singh on the serial 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii', shared his heartfelt condolences, highlighting Singh's qualities not only as a talented actor but also as a what a remarkable human being. “To say he was a brilliant actor is a no-brainer, but more than an actor, he was one of the best human beings I knew,” Sikand said. Rituraj Singh had an illustrious career spanning decades, during which he appeared in numerous television shows including 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Jyoti', 'Hitler Didi', 'Shapath', 'Warrior High', “Aahat”, “Adaalat”, “and “Diya Aur Baati Hum”. Most notably, he played important roles in popular shows like “Anupamaa”. Read also:Chandigarh mayoral elections: Chief Justice grills Chandigarh officer, a first in independent India Read also:Weather in Punjab | Orange rain alert issued in these districts of Punjab, check here Singh's contributions to the entertainment industry were widely recognized and his sudden demise left his friends, family and fans to mourn. Tributes continue to pour in across social media platforms, commemorating his remarkable career and the impact he left on those who knew him. Rituraj Singh's versatility as an actor was evident in his television and film appearances. Along with his television ventures, he has also graced the silver screen with roles in films such as 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Yaariyan 2'. Her recent notable performances include roles in 'Anupamaa' and 'Made in Heaven'. The loss of Rituraj Singh has left a void in the world of entertainment, with everyone who had the privilege of working with him or appreciating his performances fondly remembering his talent and charisma. May his soul rest in peace and may his loved ones find strength in this difficult ordeal. Read also:Supreme Court to review Chandigarh ballot papers over tampering concerns Read also:Kisan Andolan 2.0 | Farmer leaders reject Centre's MSP proposal, what will be farmers' next move? (Agency contributions)

