Jodie Foster on 'flawed female characters' and 'all-male' Hollywood | Ents & Arts News
Jodie Foster told Sky News that Hollywood was an “all-male environment” when she started acting almost six decades ago.
Speaking on The world with Yalda HakimTHE double Oscar winner said: “When I started in the 60s, I never saw another woman, for example…
“Sometimes it was the lady who played my mother, or sometimes a makeup artist, but for the most part it was really an all-male environment.”
A director and producer as well as an actress, the 61-year-old star says things have also changed behind the scenes, with the arrival of female technicians, producers and what she calls “the last bastion of change”, female directors. , who joined the industry.
According to her, the result of this increased diversity is clear: “Everyone is happier.”
Currently starring in True Detective: Night Country on Sky Atlantic, Foster says this iteration of the crime drama which is now in its fourth season also puts women front and center.
She plays Chief Danvers, opposite American actress and professional boxer Kali Reis as Detective Navarro.
Foster explains: “It's a particularly female story, told by an indigenous woman…When you talk about the history of Native Americans, the generational genocide that's almost etched into the permafrost there, there's something there which really gives rise to this almost paranormal horror. genre and this very deep show.”
Directed by Mexican filmmaker Issa Lopez, Foster says it was essential that the series centered on an indigenous voice – in this case, that of Detective Navarro: “It's the story of this indigenous soldier whose destiny is in to somehow get justice for these people. women who have been murdered and missing, indigenous women who have been kidnapped.”
Set in dark, frigid Alaska, it's a very different show from its predecessors, the first of which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.
Although Foster says it shouldn't be that surprising to have two women leading the show, she welcomes the fact that Hollywood has finally understood that women are more than just one dimension.
“I like playing complex characters…I’m an actress, so I’ve only played strong women my whole life.”
She continues: “I think that what is wonderful and subversive about [this show] is that we have fully fleshed out, super complicated, and extremely flawed characters.
“The world of complexity has not always been reserved for women. You know, we were the mother of… the sister of… the prostitute of…
“It’s taken a lot of work for women to flesh out female characters in the industry over time.”
Nominated for her first Oscar at just 14 years old for her role in Taxi Driver, it's an industry she's been successfully operating in for 58 years and counting.
Proving that longevity is achievable in the notoriously fickle world of fame, she's up for another Oscar next month, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Nyad.
A biopic about endurance swimmer Diana Nyadshe plays Nyad's best friend and professional trainer, Bonnie Stoll, whose strict diet helped her swim the record 110 miles from Cuba to Florida.
Foster will find out if she wins a third gong on March 10, at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.
Le Monde with Yalda Hakim – which discusses the latest international news headlines – is broadcast Monday to Thursday from 9pm to 10pm on Sky News.
