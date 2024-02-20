Hanging prop removed from tree outside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCBD) An object that resembled a body hanging from a tree in the Hollywood community was taken down after an outcry from neighbors and elected leaders.

Local civil rights group, Racial Justice Network (RJN), held a press conference Tuesday morning to address the prop that appeared to be a body bag hanging from a tree and expressed gratitude to the family for deciding to remove the item.

Object hanging from tree in Hollywood home sparks concern



The removal of the props came hours after News 2 visited the scene and spoke with a resident who said it was a decoration left over from Halloween. Still, some community members felt intimidated or frightened by the decorations on display in mid-February.

Elder James Johnson said the Racial Justice Network received calls from some residents concerned about what they described as a mannequin hanging from a tree. So we went out to investigate and there must have been a mannequin hanging in the tree.

South Carolina state Rep. Matt Leber (R) of District 116 met with a woman at the home Monday and said he was told she didn't want the item removed.

I understand that maybe she's having a civil conflict with one of the other members of the community and that's spilling over into that and it's bringing a little more stubbornness to things and I can understand that, but at the same time, it's really seen as something egregious, Rep. Leber told News 2.

But the display was eventually taken down and left near a tree surrounded by signs with messages to neighbors.

In the two years this tattered old Halloween decoration has been up, none of my neighbors have complained, and neither has Charleston County. If my neighbors felt threatened by my family, this would have been resolved sooner. This is targeted harassment that plays on a very sensitive subject to attract the most attention, one sign read.

According to another sign, the owner claimed that a local business owner sent the video to RJN after civil litigation and noted that the decoration was mass-produced by Walmart and was a white inflatable object wrapped in a black body bag made for Halloween and added that they had I was too lazy to take it off.

I apologize to my neighbor that the media as well as RJN have painted a picture that you are too soft and scared to report a number that offends you, one of the signs read.

Johnson said that while the item was a prop, he said the Halloween season is in October and it is currently mid-February.

We understand she has signs in her yard saying it's Halloween, but Halloween was in October. And for the family to continue like this until February sends a strong message of hatred to people who take this route. So, I repeat, we thank her for removing it and we appreciate it. And I'm pretty sure the neighbors who called our organization now feel safer when they pass by this house, he said.

As for the family, Johnson also sent a message that they should not be targets of retaliation. The Racial Justice Network will fight for this family or any family, regardless of color, he said, noting that they may have felt unsafe after news of the incident spread. 'accessory.

Local leaders recognized the property rights of property owners, but expressed concern about the message it sent to the community at large.