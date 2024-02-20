Entertainment
Hanging prop removed from tree outside Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCBD) An object that resembled a body hanging from a tree in the Hollywood community was taken down after an outcry from neighbors and elected leaders.
Local civil rights group, Racial Justice Network (RJN), held a press conference Tuesday morning to address the prop that appeared to be a body bag hanging from a tree and expressed gratitude to the family for deciding to remove the item.
The removal of the props came hours after News 2 visited the scene and spoke with a resident who said it was a decoration left over from Halloween. Still, some community members felt intimidated or frightened by the decorations on display in mid-February.
Elder James Johnson said the Racial Justice Network received calls from some residents concerned about what they described as a mannequin hanging from a tree. So we went out to investigate and there must have been a mannequin hanging in the tree.
South Carolina state Rep. Matt Leber (R) of District 116 met with a woman at the home Monday and said he was told she didn't want the item removed.
I understand that maybe she's having a civil conflict with one of the other members of the community and that's spilling over into that and it's bringing a little more stubbornness to things and I can understand that, but at the same time, it's really seen as something egregious, Rep. Leber told News 2.
But the display was eventually taken down and left near a tree surrounded by signs with messages to neighbors.
In the two years this tattered old Halloween decoration has been up, none of my neighbors have complained, and neither has Charleston County. If my neighbors felt threatened by my family, this would have been resolved sooner. This is targeted harassment that plays on a very sensitive subject to attract the most attention, one sign read.
According to another sign, the owner claimed that a local business owner sent the video to RJN after civil litigation and noted that the decoration was mass-produced by Walmart and was a white inflatable object wrapped in a black body bag made for Halloween and added that they had I was too lazy to take it off.
I apologize to my neighbor that the media as well as RJN have painted a picture that you are too soft and scared to report a number that offends you, one of the signs read.
Johnson said that while the item was a prop, he said the Halloween season is in October and it is currently mid-February.
We understand she has signs in her yard saying it's Halloween, but Halloween was in October. And for the family to continue like this until February sends a strong message of hatred to people who take this route. So, I repeat, we thank her for removing it and we appreciate it. And I'm pretty sure the neighbors who called our organization now feel safer when they pass by this house, he said.
As for the family, Johnson also sent a message that they should not be targets of retaliation. The Racial Justice Network will fight for this family or any family, regardless of color, he said, noting that they may have felt unsafe after news of the incident spread. 'accessory.
Local leaders recognized the property rights of property owners, but expressed concern about the message it sent to the community at large.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.counton2.com/news/local-news/charleston-county-news/hanging-prop-removed-from-tree-outside-hollywood-home/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hanging prop removed from tree outside Hollywood home
- No. 15 Beach Dawgs Open Season in Texas
- Shona Branton sweeps breaststroke in record OUA fashion, Toronto defends titles
- St. Jude names healthcare startup veteran as first senior vice president of technology commercialization
- Traumatic brain injury and brain tumor risk in Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans
- Makushin Volcano M1.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- Pakistan: Imprisoned Imran Khan calls February 8 elections “mother of all rigging” | World News
- Table tennis provides a warm welcome for refugees in Halifax
- Technology Innovation Conference San Francisco 2023: Uniting Tomorrow’s Pioneers
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Aditya Dhar's 'Article 370' during his recent visit to Kashmir; Yami Gautam REACTS – WATCH Video |
- Government highlights commitment to UK farmers
- US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in GazaExBulletin