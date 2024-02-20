Entertainment
Jon Stewart dismisses backlash over Joe Biden criticism
Jon Stewart isn't shying away from backlash over his comments criticizing President Joe Biden during his return to “The Daily Show” on Feb. 12.
On Monday, Stewart, 61, joked that his “the first show last Monday was universally praised ok, maybe not universal.
The comedian, who returned to the satirical news show Comedy Central after nine years, highlighted some of his criticism from Democrats, noting that the backlash was mostly about X, formerly Twitter.
“Everything on Twitter gets negative reactions,” Stewart said, joking that even Labradoodles get heated on the social media platform. “I just think it's better to confront what seems like a problem to people head-on. I mean, we were just talking here! It was just a show! It was 20 minutes! I made it 20 minutes on a show!”
He continued: “But I suppose, as the famous saying goes: 'Democracy dies in discussion.'”
“I sinned against you, I’m sorry,” Stewart added sarcastically. “I never intended to say out loud what I saw with my eyes and then with my brain. I can do better.”
The talk show host said he would need “mentoring” in “hardcore propaganda,” lining up for a segment on Tucker Carlson.
What did Jon Stewart say about Joe Biden?
Stewart took aim at both Biden and former President Donald Trump during his return to “The Daily Show.”
The Trump family made appearances in video clips during a segment about Biden's questionable memory, with the former president saying during a deposition that he couldn't remember if he said he had a good memory. Cue Stewart's wide-eyed “my head is exploding” look.
But Biden has also had withering facial expressions, notably when he returned to the podium at a recent news conference to talk about Gaza's nonexistent neighbor, Mexico.
Did Biden have the opportunity to address the nation on his 2024 agenda in a pre-Super Bowl interview? “Well, no,” Stewart explained. Instead, he posted a TikTok video in which he proclaimed his preference for Mama Kelce “over his football sons. “I understand she makes excellent chocolate chip cookies.
Stewart held a blank stare for what seemed like hours before blurting out his suggestion to the president: Fire. Everyone. How to go to TikTok and end up searchingolder?
In a discussion about older candidates, he said, “What's crazy is to think that it's us as voters who have to silence the concerns and the criticism.” It's the candidates' job to allay concerns, not the voters' job to not mention them. “
Then, to make his point, Stewart used another signature move and turned to the right of the camera and asked for a close-up. Look at me; look how long it's been. Give kids a glimpse of the lunar surface here, he said of its craggy features. And I'm 20 years younger than the presidential candidates.
Jon Stewart is backat his “Daily Show” office: the king is back
Chris D. Jackson, Tennessee Election Commissioner,tweeted in response, Wow. So basically you're saying that because Biden is old, he's basically as bad as Trump. Why do we never learn F in this country? Sorry, but I won't be watching you either.
Keith Olbermann, former MSNBC host and political podcasteradded on
Contributor: Marco della Cava
John Oliver in “Last Week Tonight”return, Trump 2024 and the episode that has not aged well
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2024/02/20/the-daily-show-jon-stewart-joe-biden-backlash/72668937007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart dismisses backlash over Joe Biden criticism
- Tech-savvy former lawmaker Jamie Grant named president of Florida's new AI coalition
- The UK-registered cargo ship was attacked by the Houthis off the coast of Yemen
- Liberty Times Editorial: China's New Cultural Revolution
- Donald Trump is causing 'brain rot' in America, says former aide
- Joko Widodo's struggle in the DPRD in Jambi City, here are the results of his votes – Marwah Kepri
- Hanging prop removed from tree outside Hollywood home
- No. 15 Beach Dawgs Open Season in Texas
- Shona Branton sweeps breaststroke in record OUA fashion, Toronto defends titles
- St. Jude names healthcare startup veteran as first senior vice president of technology commercialization
- Traumatic brain injury and brain tumor risk in Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans
- Makushin Volcano M1.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center