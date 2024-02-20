Jon Stewart dismisses backlash over Joe Biden criticism

Jon Stewart isn't shying away from backlash over his comments criticizing President Joe Biden during his return to “The Daily Show” on Feb. 12.

On Monday, Stewart, 61, joked that his “the first show last Monday was universally praised ok, maybe not universal.

The comedian, who returned to the satirical news show Comedy Central after nine years, highlighted some of his criticism from Democrats, noting that the backlash was mostly about X, formerly Twitter.

“Everything on Twitter gets negative reactions,” Stewart said, joking that even Labradoodles get heated on the social media platform. “I just think it's better to confront what seems like a problem to people head-on. I mean, we were just talking here! It was just a show! It was 20 minutes! I made it 20 minutes on a show!”

He continued: “But I suppose, as the famous saying goes: 'Democracy dies in discussion.'”

“I sinned against you, I’m sorry,” Stewart added sarcastically. “I never intended to say out loud what I saw with my eyes and then with my brain. I can do better.”

The talk show host said he would need “mentoring” in “hardcore propaganda,” lining up for a segment on Tucker Carlson.

What did Jon Stewart say about Joe Biden?

Stewart took aim at both Biden and former President Donald Trump during his return to “The Daily Show.”

The Trump family made appearances in video clips during a segment about Biden's questionable memory, with the former president saying during a deposition that he couldn't remember if he said he had a good memory. Cue Stewart's wide-eyed “my head is exploding” look.

But Biden has also had withering facial expressions, notably when he returned to the podium at a recent news conference to talk about Gaza's nonexistent neighbor, Mexico.

Did Biden have the opportunity to address the nation on his 2024 agenda in a pre-Super Bowl interview? “Well, no,” Stewart explained. Instead, he posted a TikTok video in which he proclaimed his preference for Mama Kelce “over his football sons. “I understand she makes excellent chocolate chip cookies.

Stewart held a blank stare for what seemed like hours before blurting out his suggestion to the president: Fire. Everyone. How to go to TikTok and end up searchingolder?

In a discussion about older candidates, he said, “What's crazy is to think that it's us as voters who have to silence the concerns and the criticism.” It's the candidates' job to allay concerns, not the voters' job to not mention them. “

Then, to make his point, Stewart used another signature move and turned to the right of the camera and asked for a close-up. Look at me; look how long it's been. Give kids a glimpse of the lunar surface here, he said of its craggy features. And I'm 20 years younger than the presidential candidates.

Jon Stewart is backat his “Daily Show” office: the king is back

Chris D. Jackson, Tennessee Election Commissioner, tweeted in response, Wow. So basically you're saying that because Biden is old, he's basically as bad as Trump. Why do we never learn F in this country? Sorry, but I won't be watching you either.

Keith Olbermann, former MSNBC host and political podcaster added on

