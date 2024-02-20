Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress and attorney Marilee Talkington receives 2024 Helen Keller Achievement Award

Actress and attorney Marilee Talkington receives 2024 Helen Keller Achievement Award

 


WASHINGTON, February 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is pleased to announce the actor Marilee Talkington will be among those to receive the prestigious Helen Keller Achievement Award, which AFB will present at a special evening ceremony on April 18 In Angels.