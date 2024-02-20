



WASHINGTON, February 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is pleased to announce the actor Marilee Talkington will be among those to receive the prestigious Helen Keller Achievement Award, which AFB will present at a special evening ceremony on April 18 In Angels. Actress Marilee Talkington to Receive 2024 Helen Keller Achievement Award from American Foundation for the Blind Post this

Actor Marilee Talkington

An acclaimed actress and advocate for artists with disabilities, AFB recognizes Talkington for her continued contributions to breaking down barriers for people with disabilities in the performing arts. She recently made history again by playing the role of Morgane Le Fey In Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Camelot, becoming the first self-identified legally blind actress to play a leading role on Broadway. With over 25 years of experience on stage and screen, Talkington also continues to open doors for other actors with disabilities, founding AC3: Access Acting Academy, the first actor training studio of its kind for blind or visually impaired artists. . “Over the course of her twenty-five year career in the performing arts, Marilee has shattered the misconceptions too often placed on people with disabilities,” said AFB President and CEO. Eric Ponts. “Taking on more than 100 individual roles, his success on stage and screen has closed the inclusion gap for artists with disabilities.” Since 1994, the Helen Keller Achievement Award has recognized outstanding thought leaders, changemakers and performing artists committed to furthering Keller's mission to create a world of full and equal inclusion for people with disabilities. For over 40 years, Helen Keller was AFB's leading ambassador, inspiring millions around the world by demonstrating how much can be accomplished with determination and perseverance. AFB continues to honor Keller's legacy by recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations in industry, education and the arts who have distinguished themselves in the pursuit of expanding opportunities for people who are blind, deaf -blind or visually impaired. Past winners include author and lawyer Have Girmatechnology leader and entrepreneur Bernard NewcombChief Christine Haactor Charlie Coxand performing artists Ray Charles And Stevie Wonder. Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunity and expands opportunities for people who are blind, deafblind, or visually impaired through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment and Blindness (JVIB)AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archives on www.afb.org. SOURCE American Foundation for the Blind

