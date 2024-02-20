Is Zee negotiating with Sony to revive abandoned merger deal? A media company responds





Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Tuesday clarified that reports of fresh negotiations with Sony to revive the abandoned merger deal were incorrect. Zee Entertainment and SONY logos are displayed. (REUTERS) “We would like to clarify that the company has not been involved in any negotiations or any other events,” Zee Entertainment said in a stock filing. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Anticipation of a possible correction contributed to the positive development of ZEEL stock during the trading session. Shares of ZEEL jumped 8 percent, closing at 193 on BSE and 190.40 on the NSE. Sony Group Corp. had finalized the merger of its Indian unit with Zee last month. The merger, initially announced more than two years ago, has hit an impasse over the direction of the combined company. Zee suggested its chief executive Punit Goenka take the helm, but Sony disagreed, citing an ongoing investigation into Goenka's financial conduct. ALSO READ- What next for Sony after the failure of the Zee merger? Company boss reveals strategy in India What is the SEBI vs Punit Goenka case? In June last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) accused the Mumbai-based media conglomerate of orchestrating deceptive loan collections to hide private financing deals involving its founder Subhash Chandra. The SEBI interim order claimed that Chandra and his son, Goenka, had abused their position by misappropriating funds. He banned the duo from holding a director or key management position in a listed company for allegedly siphoning off funds from the media company. ALSO READ- Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka banned from holding management positions: SEBI interim order SEBI alleged that the duo indulged in deceptive practices, creating false entries to mislead investors and regulators about the purported return of money by the associated entities. Instead, ZEEL's funds allegedly circulated through multiple levels, eventually ending up in the media company's account. The market regulator further said that Chandra and Goenka had “alienated” the assets of ZEEL and other listed companies within the media conglomerate to associated entities owned and controlled by them. According to the SEBI order, the siphoning of funds appeared to be a well-planned scheme, involving the use of as many as 13 entities as intermediary entities within a short period of two days in some cases. SEBI highlighted a significant decline in ZEEL's share price from a high of nearly 600 per share at current value less than 200 per share during financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23. The regulator noted that despite the company's consistent profitability and positive after-tax profits, this erosion of wealth suggests underlying problems within the company. The promoter's stake also fell from 41.62 percent to 3.99 percent. ALSO READ- Sony disappointed with arbitrator's decision on Zee merger: we will Punit Goenka got relief against SEBI order In October, the Securities Appellate Tribunal set aside SEBI's order imposing an eight-month management restriction on Goenka. SEBI can, however, continue its investigation into the allegations and Goenka has been asked to cooperate, the court had ruled. Although Goenka received relief from an appellate authority against the SEBI order, allowing him to hold senior positions, Sony continued to view the ongoing investigation as a significant corporate governance issue. business.

