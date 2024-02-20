Entertainment
This Actress Changed Her Name After Receiving Offers From Bollywood
Jaya Prada entered the industry at a time when Sridevi was dominating Bollywood.
At one point, Jaya Prada went through a painful time when her name was inappropriately associated with Amar Singh.
A Bollywood actress, who entered the industry under another name, is currently making waves on social media for an old photo that is going viral. Despite her unrecognizable appearance in the photo, she was famous at the time for her beauty, talent and powerful dancing. Alongside her successful acting career, she ventured into politics and built a remarkable reputation in both fields.
Jaya Prada, also known as Lalita Rani, was born in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. She comes from a family with deep roots in the Telugu film industry with her father, Krishna Rao, who was a film financier. Her mother, Neelaveni, fulfilled the role of a housewife. During her childhood, Lalitha attended a Telugu middle school in Rajahmundry and participated in dance and music classes from a young age.
In the Telugu film Kosam, Jaya Prada captivated the audience with her mesmerizing dance moves, which received widespread acclaim. It was this performance that catapulted her to the limelight and earned her numerous offers in the film industry. Jaya Prada, initially named Lalita, first won hearts with her dancing prowess, attracting a flurry of film offers. It was then that Lalita Rani decided to change her name to Jaya Prada.
Jaya Prada went through a tough time when her name was inappropriately associated with Amar Singh. The situation deeply saddened Jaya Prada, forcing her to consider ending her life.
The actress shared her painful experience of morphed photos going viral while Amar Singh was on dialysis. Speaking at the Queensline Literature Festival in Mumbai, she expressed her anguish, saying: “I was crying and saying I don't want to live anymore, I want to kill myself. I was going through this trauma and no one supported me.
Jaya Prada entered the industry at a time when Sridevi was dominating Bollywood. The two actresses were often considered rivals due to their exceptional beauty and acting skills. Despite their perceived rivalry, they never developed a close bond or friendship with each other.
However, they collaborated on several films. The producers were keen to bring them together, because their presence practically guaranteed the success of the film. Some of the films they have acted in include Tohfa, Mawaali and Main Tera Dushman.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/this-actress-changed-her-name-after-getting-offers-from-bollywood-8786068.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This Actress Changed Her Name After Receiving Offers From Bollywood
- Tennis Canada's National Tennis Center presented by Rogers introduces its class of 2023-2024
- Men's College Basketball Career Leaders
- OnePlus Watch 2 to be released ahead of MWC 2024 announcement
- China Business News: Top Watchdogs Ask China's Financial Sector to Follow Communist Party Values
- Donald Trump events in Greenville Tuesday
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicates IIT Gandhinagar infra phase 1B
- Is Zee negotiating with Sony to revive abandoned merger deal? A media company responds
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong Review: A Unique Nintendo Switch Game
- What you need to know about children and high body weight
- Imran Khan's party to open criminal case against Marriyum Aurangzeb for remarks against ex-PM
- Jokowi signals cabinet reshuffle could happen Wednesday morning – Politics