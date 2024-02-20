This Actress Changed Her Name After Receiving Offers From Bollywood

A Bollywood actress, who entered the industry under another name, is currently making waves on social media for an old photo that is going viral. Despite her unrecognizable appearance in the photo, she was famous at the time for her beauty, talent and powerful dancing. Alongside her successful acting career, she ventured into politics and built a remarkable reputation in both fields.

Jaya Prada, also known as Lalita Rani, was born in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. She comes from a family with deep roots in the Telugu film industry with her father, Krishna Rao, who was a film financier. Her mother, Neelaveni, fulfilled the role of a housewife. During her childhood, Lalitha attended a Telugu middle school in Rajahmundry and participated in dance and music classes from a young age.

In the Telugu film Kosam, Jaya Prada captivated the audience with her mesmerizing dance moves, which received widespread acclaim. It was this performance that catapulted her to the limelight and earned her numerous offers in the film industry. Jaya Prada, initially named Lalita, first won hearts with her dancing prowess, attracting a flurry of film offers. It was then that Lalita Rani decided to change her name to Jaya Prada.

Jaya Prada went through a tough time when her name was inappropriately associated with Amar Singh. The situation deeply saddened Jaya Prada, forcing her to consider ending her life.

The actress shared her painful experience of morphed photos going viral while Amar Singh was on dialysis. Speaking at the Queensline Literature Festival in Mumbai, she expressed her anguish, saying: “I was crying and saying I don't want to live anymore, I want to kill myself. I was going through this trauma and no one supported me.

Jaya Prada entered the industry at a time when Sridevi was dominating Bollywood. The two actresses were often considered rivals due to their exceptional beauty and acting skills. Despite their perceived rivalry, they never developed a close bond or friendship with each other.

However, they collaborated on several films. The producers were keen to bring them together, because their presence practically guaranteed the success of the film. Some of the films they have acted in include Tohfa, Mawaali and Main Tera Dushman.