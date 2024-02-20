Cork actress Anna Hardwicke is a European shooting star





Irish actress Anna Hardwicke received the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) – one of ten actors chosen this year as Europe's most promising talents. The actor, known for his roles in the television series To choke And Normal people, follows in the footsteps of Irish actors Ruth Negga, Domhnall Gleeson and Andrew Scott, all previous recipients of this honor. Speaking about receiving the award, Hardwicke said: “It’s a real honor to represent Ireland at the European Shooting Stars. “On top of that, it’s inspiring to be alongside these extremely talented actors, from whom I have already learned so much. “Irish cinema is in a fantastic place and I’m proud to be part of this industry.” Hardwicke in BBC detective miniseries The Sixth Commandment In selecting Hardwicke for this honor last December, the jury (European Film Promotion) said: “Immediately after graduating from the Lr Academy in Dublin, Irish actress Anna Hardwicke dove into the world of cinema and starred alongside Jesse Eisenberg in the feature film Vivarium; with Sena Kerslake and Ayoola Smart in the TV series To choke; and with Isabel Huppert in the feature film by Laurent Larivière Go to Vera. “For his role as a Gaelic footballer in the nominated film Lakes Regions Directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, the jury recognized Anna's “star quality” and praised her performance, which was “simply captivating, skillfully revealing layers of sensitivity beneath a seemingly tough exterior.” Hardwicke in RT-BBC thriller Smother Last year, Hardwicke won acclaim for his performance in the BBC true crime mini-series. The sixth commandment. He will next be seen in the Amazon Studios miniseries A very royal scandal, a three-part series documenting Emily Maitlis's journey leading up to her high-profile television interview with Prince Andrew in 2019 on the BBC. Newsnight. All ten winners of this year's Shooting Stars awards, including Hardwicke (far left) The nine other winners of the Shooting Star award are: Thibaud Dooms (Belgium), Margarita Stoykova (Bulgaria), Suzy Bemba (France), Salome Demuria (Georgia), Katharina Stark (Germany), Valentina Bell (Italy), Diugas Grinys (Lithuania). ), Kamila Urzdowska (Poland) and Asta Kamma August (Sweden).

