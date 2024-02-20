LVMH 22 Montaigne Hollywood Projects Producing and co-financing luxury brands

EXCLUSIVE: LVMH has launched 22 Montaigne Entertainment, a platform to distribute film, television and audio productions from its portfolio of more than 75 luxury brands. Named after the address of LVMH's Paris headquarters, 22 Montaigne was created in partnership with Superconnector Studios. Co-founders Jae Goodman and John Kaplan will work with Anish Melwani, chairman and CEO of LVMH North America, to find the right fit between its brands and designers, producers and distributors. LVMH will co-develop, co-produce and co-finance these entertainment properties.

There is a relatively untapped treasure here with marks dating back to the 14th century. The brands represented here are the crème de la crème, including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Guerlain, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Dom Pérignon, Maison Ruinart, Good. Marché, Bulgari, TAG Heuer and Séphora.

“At LVMH, we view each Maison as a house of stories, a distinct culture creator,” Melwani said. “We believe these stories are meant to be experienced rather than just told, and our goal is to further leverage premium entertainment as a way to share the richness of these stories with our customers.” »

The intersection between high-end fashion brands and Hollywood is enduring. The film directed by Ridley Scott Gucci House was a passion of Scott's wife and lead producer, Giannina Facio, and entry into the brand's fascinating and provocative history was made easier by the involvement of Salma Hayek, who played a major role in the film and whose husband François Henri-Pinault's company controls the Gucci brand. The French billionaire then completed the $7 billion acquisition of the majority of leading talent agency CAA, with both citing the compatibility of their businesses. Documentaries are made on major fashion brands. According to Melwani, it was time for LVMH to become more proactive in supporting its private labels, which it calls “Maison's.”

“It's more of an evolution than anything else,” Melwani told Deadline, “because luxury and entertainment have been linked for a long time. Both are about culture. I've been doing this for eight years now, and at At first, I was on my flight back from Paris on Air France, and I watched a documentary called Dior and me, about Raf Simmons' first couture collection at Christian Dior Couture. It was a stunning piece, all about the creative process, but it was obviously done through the prism of fashion and Dior in particular. Over the years, many projects have arrived on my desk somewhat randomly.”

These included openings for creators who might be interested in participating in books and documentaries, as well as films about Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, the Grande Dame de Champagne, whose fascinating life was captured in the book by Tilar J Mazzeo. The Veuve Clicquot: The story of a Champagne empire and the woman who ruled it. Another production company was interested in a documentary about Tiffany & Co.

“They didn’t know how to reach the people at Tiffany’s,” Melwani said. “It happened that someone they knew worked for one of our brands and they had my email address, they got me an email and I just read that one. And then we connected them to the house. So it’s something that there’s a demand for. We were doing things and we have done things in the past, but we weren't organized. It's planting a flag and saying that we are really interested in good entertainment projects that correspond to the brand values ​​of the House involved. It's not something we're going to do a lot of at the corporate level. Our brands are those that have DNA, heritage and stories to tell. But since there are great storytellers in the entertainment industry interested in telling stories related to each House, we want to make it a little easier for them to find us. Entertainment storytelling is a different craft, a different skill than what we excel at. We are good at telling stories through products, marketing, events like the Dior Museum in Paris; we had an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum last year.

“We're good at this kind of storytelling where we can bring the story and the DNA to life, but it's a different skill than entertainment storytelling, whether it's through films, documentaries, podcasts or videos,” he said. “The way great things happen is by creating the conditions for chance. So, to the extent that we know that these astonishing stories are inscribed in the DNA of our House, they are there and are part of the intellectual property, of the heritage. How can we create more chances for this great material to meet the great storytellers of today and future generations and let chance happen?

He doesn't joke with the mythology of the House; many of them have their own archivists, steeped in the history of the brand. By playing an active role, and even providing co-financing, brands will have their say, while leaving creativity to the filmmakers. The recent collaboration between the estate, filmmakers and Paramount Pictures on Bob Marley: A love is an example where this can go well. The film's authenticity was enhanced by the presence of the late singer's Marley family and confidants on set, including members of the Wailers. Fueled by Marley's iconic reggae hits, the film far outsold the follow-up, grossing more than $52 million domestically and $81 million worldwide over President's Day weekend, while foreign markets are still being deployed. Part of that quality control will fall to Superconnector's founders who met at CAA and have extensive experience connecting brands with entertainment opportunities, such as Nike's Waffle Iron Entertainment, which is partnering with Makeready from Brad Weston in first-time deal with Apple Original Films.

“They will present the things that will happen,” Melwani said. “I spent some time [in Hollywood], I met with a number of studios, and it was remarkable how many projects were already underway that weren't looking for money. What they wanted was to reinforce authenticity. Some people didn't realize that the brand they were talking about was part of our portfolio because when you have 75 Maisons, not everyone follows it. And we're not doing a great job of publicizing what's under that umbrella. Even if they knew, they just didn't know how to reach us. [Goodman and Kaplan] are industry insiders, so they will help us understand the [possibilities for] our brands, which are premium, luxury and prestige. Entertainment content must correspond to these basic values. They will help you determine the right alignment of values ​​and thinking with those of our House. And then to the extent that our Houses have stories that they would like to hear, which exist in our archives or in our heritage, and which help us find the right studios to speak to. You don't want to just throw it out into the universe.

The possibility for LVMH to selectively use its own funds provides more flexibility.

“On the funding side, we view this as happening relatively early in the development cycle because, going back to my point about chance, we could of course just pay for a play to be made, a documentary to be made exactly how we want it. “, said Melwani. “But we’re not great documentary storytellers. This is not what we are good at. So the chances of this resulting in a great documentary that tons of people want to see aren't that high. We really want to let the market work, try to create the opportunity to create great, authentic stories told by great storytellers. If there is money to fund it and distribute it, that is the best indication that it is in fact great work. So it’s not LVMH coming to Hollywood with a big checkbook to say that we’re going to make films. That's not the intention.

“What we really bring is access to our intellectual property, a place for great storytellers interested in that level of authenticity,” Melwani said. “LVMH is a very strange organization compared to all the other organizations I have worked with, in the sense that our Houses are in competition with each other and we work very hard to keep their identities independent and we give them a lot of autonomy. 22 Montaigne Entertainment will therefore be an organizing vehicle to bring the projects of great storytellers to the right House. All creative decisions, even the decision to participate or not, will remain the responsibility of our Houses because we encourage them and we structure it in such a way that they are the guardians of the DNA, heritage and intellectual property of their house. It's very difficult for me to tell you what this will look like in 10 years, because it really depends on how it will work. It's a bit of an experience. We modeled it after what Nike did with Waffle Iron Productions. Due to the diversity of our portfolio, we could produce podcasts on major fashion designers, or participate in a documentary on the Champagne region and its evolution. There could be a scripted series involving one of our hotel properties. I don't really consider it a mainstream brand. It's not like Miramax or Fox Searchlight where it will be a genre that consumers will recognize. It's truly a B2B brand, so the industry knows that if you have something that touches our portfolio and you're wondering how to reach us, here you go.

“Actually, I'm not sure we're in the best position to judge which yarns are the best because we love our brands, what if I took you to one of our Houses and you sat down for an hour with the CEO, or even better with the archivist, because most of our brands have an archivist… forget about an hour, you would spend a whole day and they will tell you a million stories. But which stories are really captivating for an audience modern? That's the storyteller's craft. We're not going to be prescriptive and put out into the market, “Here are five stories that we think are great and that we think you should want to tell.” Instead, we're going to say, “Hey, here's who who we are and what our brands are, because they are certainly well known.”

For their part, the Superconnector duo declared: “We would be inspired to learn that LVMH has decided to broaden the creativity and cultural influence of its Houses through entertainment. We are honored and delighted that they have chosen to create 22 Montaigne Entertainment with us. We are so ready to share [its] mission and vision with Hollywood, then working alongside the greatest storytellers and Houses to share our prestige in film, television and audio with the world.