Toxic manager tries to get employee fired and regrets it after revealing his own incompetence

There is nothing more annoying in life than having a manager or boss at work who doesn't know how to do their job and is trying to do yours too.

The story of a Reddit user who gets a little revenge on his manager allows us to live vicariously through him.

Bad bosses





Managers are often hired to supervise teams but may not understand the processes and daily tasks of their employees. This doesn't always mean they're bad bosses, but it makes them even more annoying.

A Reddit user shared how they got revenge on their bad boss, and it was delicious.

Red flags galore

“I recently resigned from a toxic workplace as a data analyst at a startup,” Reddit user Landinthesky explained. “It was promising at first, but soon after I noticed many red flags, including the fact that my manager had absolutely no data analysis or management experience before being promoted. “

They tried to ignore it

“How to manage analysts without knowing the basic functions of Excel?” they wrote. “I ignored those red flags and trusted his leadership because I loved the company's goals (I didn't know it would be the worst decision ever).”

They did all the work

“I basically did all the work for the team the whole year I was there,” they explained. “When I was crunching numbers for reporting and analyzing team performance, she always asked me to simplify them so I could present them to senior management.”

Things have taken a turn

“I thought everything was fine because I received nothing but good feedback from him and the rest of the team,” they wrote. Everything changed when a colleague filed a complaint against them.

The complaint changed everything

“About a month ago, a co-worker who I don't get along with made a complaint about me, which was absolutely false,” they shared. “The manager believed it without investigating, and all of a sudden I was placed on PIP.”

The shooting was around the corner

“The PIP is a performance improvement plan. It is used by managers to address underperformance and initiate a documentation process,” they explained. “Typically used as a first step in terminating or phasing someone out.”

Looking for new candidates

“I knew she was doing the PIP to fire me while she was secretly looking for internal candidates to replace me because she was stupid enough to set up the meeting next to me,” they explained. So they acted.

HR didn't save them

They explained that even when the issue was reported to HR, the manager maintained his position. “She told HR all kinds of lies, and when I refuted those claims with written proof, they doubled down and started making me angry.”

They have to work

“I obeyed and started building a case against them,” they said. They ended up finding another job, and once they did, they decided to reveal how little their manager knew about the work they were doing.

Time for revenge

“Before I resigned, she asked me to do some reporting for her, so I did some calculations and sent her the raw data, told her where the files were and that she could analyze the data and make the presentation itself,” they said. . Their boss did NOT like it.

Forced to admit ignorance

“Since she is responsible for data analysts, she should know how to do it,” they explained. “She tried to report me for it, but it ultimately backfired because they asked her if the work I had done was actually bad, and she was forced to admit that she didn't didn't know what she was looking at.”

Not a good look

“They didn't know what to say because HR and my boss had no understanding of the job. She openly admitted that she didn't even know what a PIP was before this,” they shared. “It didn’t look good on their part.”

“Credibility destroyed”

The fact that their boss didn't know the basics in this case led to suspicion of everyone else on the team. “Every other member of the team has been questioned and I believe they are now being audited by an external investigator,” they said. continued. “Credibility destroyed.”

They escaped

“I now work for a competent manager who has clear goals for the team, but it's been quite an adventure,” they wrote. “A small victory against toxic management, but a victory is a victory.”

Make it clear

“Just to clarify, I never mentioned that I was annoyed that my manager didn't know how to get the job done,” Landinthesky wrote. “I never complained that she gave me this responsibility, even though she had no idea what those numbers meant.”

The real problem

They explained that their boss couldn't claim they weren't doing their job when she didn't understand how to do their job in the first place. “The problem is she tried to use it against me (she put me on a PIP because I was “underperforming”) and then couldn't explain why I was underperforming “, they wrote.

Their boss was a tyrant

“This undermined his credibility and it became clear that the purpose of the PIP was to force me to be fired from my job,” they continued. Then they explained that their boss wanted them to lie at work.

“Inflate the numbers”

“I was happy to comply with whatever she wanted to do…until she tried to spin things and use them against me,” they wrote. “A little more context. They wanted me to inflate the numbers and make the team's performance look better than the raw data said.”

They didn't want to lie

“I refused to inflate the numbers because my manager and other managers wanted to impress the management team,” they stressed, adding that they felt that was why their manager wanted to fire them in the first place. . “They needed the numbers to look good.”

A bad idea

“Inflating the numbers is the worst thing you can do as an analyst,” one commenter added. “How do you know where to improve resources or properly budget the team when you’re hiding the truth?”

High turnover in the team

Landinthesky continued his story by adding, “I guess this gave the company the last reason they needed to investigate externally, as our team has experienced high turnover (with multiple complaints of bullying from from junior staff) and heavy fines from regulators due to junior non-compliance. staff.” Commenters on the post asked if their boss was ultimately fired.

Auditing is dangerous

“No…or at least not yet,” they wrote. “I spoke to one of my ex-colleagues recently, and he told me that this audit, in his own words, “is really going to [mess] “Due to multiple violations and lack of documentation/reporting/resources to show they did the right thing.”

They tried to warn her

“I warned them multiple times, and they ignored me, and I cleaned my laptop before I quit so they really had nothing to show,” they explained. “Assuming that at a minimum, disciplinary action will be taken (I hope).”

The commentators were not on his side

“Good thing data doesn't lie, unlike your old boss. I bet she's Googling 'Excel functions for beginners' now,” one commenter joked. “I guess the only thing she Googles is a new job search.”

A suggestion of revenge

“The ultimate revenge would have been to become a data analyst for the investigative team investigating your ex-employer in order to put him under surveillance,” one commenter wrote. That would be pretty cool.

Dumb it down

“In fairness to OP's highly toxic former manager, asking to 'simplify things' for upper management is not an unreasonable request because when you get to the C level,” one user wrote. “They’re as stupid as a box of rocks.”

Some defended her

“Technically, you don't need to be able to perform a role to be able to manage people in that role; this is common in many industries,” one commenter wrote. “However, it also requires management and leadership skills that they clearly did not possess.”

Questionable decisions

“Perhaps I felt like I was criticizing her for not knowing the work itself, which I agree is not a requirement for management in itself,” the worker clarified. “I wanted to emphasize that his decisions were questionable and that putting me on PIP was a bad decision.”