'Dune 2' box office hopes to revive a sluggish year for Hollywood

In August 2023, as two strikes shook Hollywood and prevented stars from promoting blockbusters, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have decided to postpone the release of “Dune: Part Two”. Studios were concerned that without Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on the press circuit, the big-budget sci-fi sequel wouldn't live up to its box office potential on its original November date.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh, shit,’” recalls Chris Randleman, chief revenue officer of the Texas-based movie theater chain Flix Brewhouse.

Like many theater operators, Randleman was devastated by the delay. Already, Christmas was missing a monster like a “Star Wars” or “Avatar” sequel, and it was hoped that “Dune: Part Two” – scheduled for November 3 – would make up for the lackluster attendance during the holidays.

But while a common refrain in the film industry is that “Dune 2” can't come soon enough, the fact is that it might be even better positioned for its new March 1 release date. By escaping November and moving into spring, the “Dune” sequel is poised to become the first big movie of 2024. Analysts believe it will benefit from a perfect (desert) storm: pent-up demand for a blockbuster, a healthy dose of star power – Austin Butler and Florence Pugh join the already bustling cast – and a renewed appreciation for Imax. Theaters have been gathering dust this year, as evidenced by the fact that last December's “Wonka” remained in the top five for ten (!) consecutive weekends. As a result, the domestic box office is down 15% year to date, according to Comscore.

“We couldn’t be more excited now that it’s March,” says Randleman. “We need it.”

Based on pre-sales and early tracking, “Dune: Part Two” will provide a much-needed jolt to the box office. The sci-fi epic is expected to gross between $60 million and $80 million in its domestic debut. It would be the first film to top $50 million since Blumhouse's thriller “Five Nights at Freddy's” last October. Some believe that ticket sales for “Dune 2” could even approach the $90 million mark in its first weekend, although the film must reach those heights to be considered a success.

The first film, starring Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, opened to $41 million while simultaneously appearing on HBO Max. It cost $165 million and finished its box office with $402 million, one of the only financial victories of the studio's hybrid release strategy in the COVID era. The sequel reportedly cost $190 million, so analysts believe it would be a commercial winner if it replicated the results of the original “Dune.”

“Assuming audiences and critics like it, this will have a stellar opening,” says David A. Gross of movie consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research. “The first film was slowed by the pandemic and simultaneous streaming availability.”

Since moviegoers first ventured to the desert planet of Arrakis, Chalamet has only cemented his star power with Warner's fantasy musical “Wonka.” It just crossed the $600 million mark worldwide, thanks in large part to the actor wearing the top hat.

“Part Two” will also have an outsized presence on major premium formats like Imax and Dolby, which cost more than the average movie ticket. With “Part One,” 50% of domestic revenue came from these screens. The sequel will be released in Imax 70mm format in just 12 theaters worldwide, a factor that is sure to excite moviegoers in the wake of “Oppenheimer.”

“Denis Villeneuve is on the Mount Rushmore of directors – alongside his contemporary Christopher Nolan – [whose] cinematic vision is tailor-made for the multiplex,” says Comscore principal analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “He’s a filmmaker. [where] the format becomes as important as the films themselves.

Reception and word of mouth will be taken into account in ticket sales. However, Villeneuve proved he could adapt Frank Herbert's notoriously dense 1965 novel. In addition to box office riches, the first film won six Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Picture.

With any sequel or franchise, it's possible that the sequel will struggle to expand its fan base. “Dune: Part One” ends halfway through Herbert’s long book – with Chalamet’s messianic Paul Atreides on the run and seeking refuge in the desert after powerful royals betray his family. Can the public see the second without watching the first? Will people who skipped the original feel compelled to go back and watch it before the new installment?

“Science fiction can be difficult to make appealing outside its core demographic. [But] “Word of mouth early on will help drive audience growth,” predicts Shawn Robbins, Boxoffice Pro's chief analyst. “Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya have only gained popularity, which could attract young people.”

A potential downside to the new release date? The auditoriums have been mostly empty for weeks. This could be a problem because an effective promotional tactic is to show trailers before a film. Since audiences didn't visit their local multiplex in January or February, they weren't exposed to the teasers for “Part Two.” Of course, the studio is heavily promoting the film elsewhere, including airing prime spots during recent NFL games.

“Marketing will be comprehensive, even without heavy attendance at the theater before it opens,” Gross says. “Nothing will be missing in the countryside. »