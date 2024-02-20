A right-wing rapper? Ben Shapiros claims fame and fortune: The conservative Daily Wire commentator spends his millions on Mustangs, mansions and investments and released a No. 1 song with Tom MacDonald

Shapiro is reportedly worth around $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here's a look at who the latest rapper on the block is and how he makes his money.

How did Ben Shapiro become famous?

Ben Shapiro resigned as editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire in 2020. Photo: @officialbenshapiro/Instagram

Shapiro has regularly made international headlines for his conservative views, which he has aired through articles on American politics, radio work on the KRLA-AM 870 morning show, and his books such as The authoritarian moment: how the left transformed American institutions into weapons against dissent.

In 2015, he co-founded The Daily Wire. The publication would become one of the most successful conservative media outlets in the country. In 2022, it generated $200 million in revenue, Bloomberg reported.

THE Ben Shapiro Show on The Daily Wire has quickly become one of the most listened to news podcasts in the country, according to Chartable, and broadcast in more than 200 markets, according to its website.

In 2020, five years after starting The Daily Wire as its editor-in-chief, Shapiro resigned to become its editor emeritus.

Ben Shapiro's rap song is inspired by his phrase Facts don't care about feelings. Photo: @suggestonline/X

In 2023, he further diversified his career with his appointment to the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Oramed, the company announced.

His voice found a new platform a year later with his rap collaboration Facts. The Washington Post noted that the chart-topping success was drawn from Shapiro's popular slogan that facts don't care about feelings and several far-right arguments.

Ben Shapiro's controversial views have led to death threats against him. Photo: @MarkEllison06/X

Shapiro has controversial views on abortion, racism and homosexuality, and he and his family have received death threats, Fox News reported in 2019.

What was Ben Shapiro like before fame?

Ben Shapiro has been speaking since a young age. Photo: @officialbenshapiro/Instagram

Born Benjamin Aaron Shapiro on January 15, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, he first rose to prominence at age 17 as the youngest syndicated columnist in the country, according to his talent agency Chartwell Speakers. At age 20, he published a book explaining how universities indoctrinate American youth.

He was studying at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) when his column for the university newspaper caught the attention of journalist Andrew Breitbart, he told PBS's Hardline. Several years after graduating from Harvard Law School, Shapiro was named editor-in-chief of the Breitbart publication, Breitbart News. He left the role in 2016.

Shapiro told The Iced Coffee Hour that at one point he was working four jobs in addition to ghostwriting, writing his own books and speaking: Technically speaking, I was probably doing six or seven jobs a week. I made a pretty good living because each of them paid pretty well. I probably made around $400,000 a year.

Ben Shapiro has admitted to considering becoming president of the United States when he was younger. Photo: @officialbenshapiro/Instagram

Shapiro also admitted to hosting ambitions to be president , something that has since faded. The president is certainly the most powerful person on the planet, but he is for a fixed period within a constitutional structure. In terms of touching people's lives and changing the way they think and all that, it's very difficult to think that over the next 20, 30 years I couldn't have more of an impact doing what we “We're doing right now,” he said on the podcast.

How Ben Shapiro spends his money: security

Ben Shapiro said he spends seven figures a year on his personal security. Photo: Getty Images

Shapiro told The Iced Coffee Hour that he spends seven figures a year on his personal security.

You try to avoid particularly public places. Not so much because you think someone is going to shoot you, although that's possible, but rather because there is the possibility that someone will come close and shoot you, he explained. .

Million Dollar Mansions in California and Florida

Shapiro is an Orthodox Jew, husband and father of four children. In 2015, he and his wife Mor purchased a $1.7 million family home in California's San Fernando Valley. As they moved out of the Golden State, they listed the home for just under $2.9 million, Variety reported.

According to the publication, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style ranch house features six bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across two wings, as well as terra-cotta tiled patios, a home gym, a movie theater, a home guest rooms, a tiki hut bar in the backyard and hi-tech security.

The family later purchased a home in Boca Raton, South Florida. The mansion is worth $1.8 million, according to Strange Buildings, although this estimate has not been confirmed.

His enigmatic car collection

Although not much is known about his car collection, including whether he owns the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Shapiro told The Iced Coffee Hour that his first car was a Honda Civic from 1986 without air conditioning, purchased for US$400.

Then he bought a 2006 Mustang GT Convertible worth more than US$31,000 at the time, Cars reported.

His investments, including millions in Oramed shares

Ben Shapiro took a $4.7 million stake in Oramed, an Israeli pharmaceutical company. Photo: @officialbenshapiro/Instagram

He also told The Iced Coffee Hour that he has a team of financial advisors who buy stocks in companies with the following general pattern: 50% in low-risk, solid-return assets, 30% in high risk and 20% in immediate assets. acquisition.

Bloomberg reported that he purchased $4.7 million worth of Oramed stock around the time he became a member of the company's board, making him its largest shareholder.