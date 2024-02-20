Boy Meets Global Players Reflecting on History with Brian Peck





Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic Rider Strong, Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel devoted their entire February 19 episode of Pod meets the world to their experiences with A boy meets the world guest star and convicted sex offender Brian Peck. The co-hosts were joined by family therapist Kati Morton to discuss the time Friedle said they were on the wrong side of everything. Peck appeared in two episodes of season five of A boy meets the world and developed a friendship with Friedle and Strong. The cast felt the need to reach out to Peck because his episodes will appear in the podcast (the pod format is generally more oriented toward episode recaps) and because Peck's story will be featured in an upcoming documentary series on alleged abuses on several Nickelodeon sets. . Fishel said Strong and Friedle were contacted for statements about Peck for this documentary series, Calm on the set. I didn't really go to parties. I haven't really done that kind of thing. But I worked a lot afterwardsA boy meets the worldand this guy had become so integrated into my life that I took him to three shows afterwardsA boy meets the world, Friedle said. The person he introduced was a great, funny guy who was really good at his job and who you wanted to hang out with. I saw him every day, I spent time with him every day, I talked to him every day. Strong also said he hung out with Peck all the time, even though they were 20 years apart in age. Fishel assumed that many adults on the set of A boy meets the world They avoided questioning their relationship because they didn't want to appear homophobic. The other adults on set, who maybe could or should have said Why is this guy going to the Riders for a party? There's probably a part of them that didn't say it because they were afraid it would be perceived as homophobia, she said, instead of: “It's a boundary , gay or not. It is a boundary between adults and children. In 2003, Peck was charged and ultimately convicted of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation with a person under 16 years of age. Friedle said Peck immediately began to spin his arrest where it wasn't his fault, it was clearly his victim's fault. Strong said Peck described himself as a prison victim and downplayed the severity and number of offenses. Back then, you couldn't use Google to find out what people were accused of, he said. So in retrospect he was taking a plea deal and admitting one thing, that's all he admitted to us, but it appears he was charged with a series of crimes, which we didn't know about. Both Friedle and Strong wrote letters to the judge in support of their friend and appeared in court during sentencing. We were sitting in that courtroom on the wrong side of everything. The victim's mother turned around and said, “Look at all the famous people you brought with you.” And it doesn't change what you did to my child, Friedle said. I just sat there wanting to die. It was like: What am I doing here? It was horrible everywhere. We weren't told the whole story, but that doesn't change the fact that we did it, Friedle said. I still can't find the words to describe all the things I feel inside myself. Vulture attempted to contact Peck for comment. Related

