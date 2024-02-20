Bristol actor says new BBC series Boarders is 'for everyone'





By Chloe HarcombeBBC News, West of England BBC/Studio Lambert Myles Kamwendo said it was 'awesome' to film in his hometown New comedy-drama series Boarders is “for everyone”, says one of its stars. Myles Kamwendo, a 22-year-old former student at the University of the West of England, plays Omar in the BBC Three show. The six-part series, filmed in Bristol, follows five talented and underprivileged black students from London who win scholarships to an elite boarding school. Mr Kamwendo said it was “quite an experience” filming in his hometown. He began acting at school as a teenager, before enrolling in drama schools at 18. Despite failing to secure a place, Mr Kamwendo was able to enroll on a drama course at UWE Bristol, which he described as “a blessing in disguise” as it made him given the opportunity to sign with an agent. BBC/Studio Lambert Aruna Jalloh (left) and Myles Kamwendo (right) feature in the series Mr Kamwendo said: “The dynamic on set was great. As the five of us we really bonded together, we are a family now. “I was lucky enough to be around such talented and kind cast and crew. It was quite an experience.” He added: “Somehow I feel like this show is for everyone.” BBC/Studio Lambert (L to R) Aruna Jalloh, Josh Tedeku, Jodie Campbell, Myles Kamwendo and Sekou Diaby Madeleine Sinclair is executive producer of what has been described as a “high-energy coming-of-age comedy-drama.” She said: “The school we found in Bristol worked incredibly well for the story. “It had the beauty, scale and sense of history that we were looking for to really underline the ‘fish out of water’ feeling for new scholarship students, coming from inner city London into this privileged world . “As well as the aesthetic of the location which fits the story perfectly, filming in Bristol really appealed. There’s a great crew there. “The Bristol Film Office has been incredibly helpful and it’s a fantastic city for the cast and crew to reside in,” she added. BBC/Studio Lambert Myles Kamwendo (left) and Sekou Diaby (right) are part of the group of students from London Many members of the City team contributed to the production, as well as a number of ScreenSkills interns. “The premise of the show is access to opportunity and it was important for us to try to reflect that in the production and with the crew,” Ms Sinclair added. The series begins on BBC Three and iPlayer from February 20. Follow BBC West on Facebook, X And Instagram. Send your story ideas to: [email protected] .

