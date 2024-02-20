Hollywood mogul brings movie business to Norman

Listen to this article Listen to this article

A Hollywood producer who received back-to-back Best Picture Oscars says he's tired of Los Angeles and is moving to Oklahoma where he plans to spend more than $250 million making films from his home in Norman .

Richard M. Greenberg, a Tinseltown regular since the 1980s, says shooting movies in Los Angeles and New York isn't what it used to be today with high salaries, burdensome regulations and high costs. exploitation which is skyrocketing.

But the producer of Platoon, which won best picture in 1987, and The Last Emperor, which won best picture in 1988, found an affinity with the Sooner State. He loves the people, he loves the countryside and he loves the friendly attitude of the business people so much that he's not only going to make films in the state, but he's also considering buying a house here.

And Greenberg isn't just a two-hit wonder. Directing successful feature films is one of his habits. He made 27 major films during his career, and he says all of them made money.

People in Hollywood still remember Greenberg's astonishing run of 17 major films produced between 1982 and 1985. Reportedly, he raised $700 million to produce these films, which included major titles such as Terminator, Excalibur, Summer Lovers, Easy Money, Platoon. , Lone Wolf McQuade, King Solomon's Mines and the Return of the Living Dead. This series also included First Blood, the original Rambo film starring Sylvester Stallone.

But the movie business has changed, Greenburg said, and the Oklahoma business he brings to Norman is changing with the times.

The managing partner of HIP Capital Resources is no longer interested in producing the big-budget film projects he is known for. Starting in the second quarter of this year, he and his colleagues will begin shooting TV movies for a growing market of entertainment streaming services that have an insatiable appetite for original content.

Serving subscribers around the world, streaming services will pay millions of dollars per film, he said. And with a group of veteran filmmakers at his side, Greenberg plans to produce several films per year.

That's good news for Norman, said Lawrence McKenney, president of the Norman Economic Development Coalition. I am very excited.

The fact that Richard is the only living producer to have received two consecutive Oscars for major films, it doesn't get any better than that, McKenney said.

McKenney and his office have been working with Greenberg and fellow Hollywood producer and production executive Randy Turrow since last year, introducing them to local investors and showing them potential filming locations in Norman, Cleveland County, Oklahoma City and elsewhere.

He says Norman is a unique city that has more to offer the film industry than most communities. There are beautiful neighborhoods, historic areas, and tree-lined streets. Norman has Thunderbird Lake, the Canadian River and downtown Norman. Oklahoma City and other surrounding communities offer cityscapes, rural environments, and a variety of other backdrops.

Another interesting asset is the University of Oklahoma, which produces actors, engineers, writers and other talents. The Moore Norman Technology Center would also be a resource for set design, construction and other technical services.

It's always difficult to attract new businesses to a community, but the city of Norman and Cleveland County have been helpful, McKinney said. Work is currently underway with the Oklahoma Film + Music Office to certify Norman as an Oklahoma Film Community, which will help pave the way for filming projects throughout the region.

The economic benefits to Norman and surrounding communities could be enormous, McKinney says.

On average, each film project employs about 200 people, and wages start at $35 an hour, McKinney said. Most workers could earn six figures per project.

The films Greenberg will be making may not be big-budget Hollywood films, but they're not small potatoes either. McKinney says TV movie productions can cost between $100,000 and $150,000 per week and multiple film projects could be done simultaneously.

And in Oklahoma, those dollars go much further than in California, which is another reason Greenberg likes the Sooner State.

When you think about California versus Oklahoma, just think about energy costs, he said. They will save a lot of money on fuel and electricity costs alone.

While state subsidies to the Oklahoma Film Commissions' film industry have attracted box office projects, like the recently released film Killers of the Flower Moon, Greenberg said state money didn't attract him to Oklahoma.

Instead, private investors from Norman and the Oklahoma City area got involved. Since December, they have invested $3 million in this long-term business. In addition to financial returns, these investors will benefit from capital gains tax savings through the Federal Opportunity Zone program.

Created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the Opportunity Zone program was created to be an economic development tool to encourage investment in low-income communities. Because there are three Opportunity Zones located in Norman and Cleveland County, Greenbergs HIT Capital Resources is eligible to become a Qualified Opportunity Zone Company, which gives investors access to the attractive tax benefits provided by law, said Jordan Cramer, managing director of Norman-based Revive Opportunity Zone fund.

There are $250 million worth of scripts and films ready to be produced, Cramer said. The goal is to take that $250 million of what HIP Capital Resources is bringing to Norman and make the city a veritable backlot for filmmaking.

Oklahoma has seen other filmmakers venture into the state, but Greenberg is the first with a plan that will establish a sustained filmmaking presence in Oklahoma. But he probably won't be the last, Cramer said.

And it doesn't matter, he says, the more, the merrier. We would be happy for them to come to the state. It would be good for Norman.