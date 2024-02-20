Virginia's statewide tornado drill moved to March 7





RICHMOND The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced that Virginia's statewide Tornado Exercise originally scheduled for March 5 has been postponed until Thursday, March 7 at 9:45 a.m. The VDEM said the change was made to ensure the exercise will not impact the primary elections scheduled for March 5. VDEM strongly encourages schools, businesses, workplaces and families across the Commonwealth to participate in the statewide tornado drill, which will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and the emergency alert via mandatory monthly test (RMT). VDEM stressed that no tornado warnings would be issued and notifications would not be sent to cell phones. He added that most NOAA weather radio receivers (including the Midland WR-100 that many schools have) do not emit an audible alert for the required monthly test, but instead may have a flashing light on the screen to indicate that an RMT has been received. . As such, it is likely that the NOAA weather radio will not automatically sound an alarm. In this situation, VDEM suggests turning on the radio to listen to the broadcast before 9:40 a.m. and starting the tornado drill at 9:45 a.m. when you hear the alert. Those without a NOAA weather radio can simply start the exercise and implement their safety plan at 9:45 a.m. There will be no follow-up statement issued by the NWS to mark the end of the statewide tornado drill, VDEM said, it will simply be over when the group, school, The business, organization or family will feel they have properly practiced your tornado shelter. procedures. Organizations or individuals already registered for the exercise do not need to change their registration for the new date. The current list will remain active and will continue to be used to register for the March 7 exercise. Those who have not registered can do so. online. For more information, contact [email protected]

