Hoda Kotb jokes: Kelly Rowland can share her dressing room at any time | Entertainment

Hoda Kotb joked: Kelly Rowland can share a dressing room and is welcome on the Today show anytime.
The 59-year-old's broadcaster made the statement as singer Kelly, 43, quit her gig as co-host of the series due to behind-the-scenes arrangements just before she and Hoda presented hour four from the series last week.
Hoda has now said on Today with Hoda and Jenna that she has no hard feelings against the performer: I just want to say this, I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I love it. And I want her back on our show, and I want her to host again.
Hodas' co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 42, who took the day off last Thursday (15.02.24) while Kelly was set to fill in, agreed that the former Destiny's Child star singer was welcome to any time, adding: She is the best.
Hoda continued: Of course she is, of course she is! She can share my dressing room. Well, be together!
But anyway, I just want to tell him we love him. We've loved him on this show for many, many years.
Jenna then remembered the first time the co-hosts had Kelly as a guest on their show, when they both begged her to please host with us one day.
Kelly's absence last week left Hoda and the Today show team looking for a co-host, and Rita Ora, 33, due to appear for an interview to promote the new season of The Masked Singer, replaced his fellow singer.
Hoda added: Also on another note, we just want to thank Rita Ora, who came in at the last second and really did a phenomenal job, so we have some amazing women on this show.
Jenna praised the host for handling Kelly's no-show with grace and joked that she wouldn't take a day off until 2026.
Kelly, who has yet to publicly address the alleged incident, reportedly left the Today show after briefly appearing on it at 8 a.m. because the dressing rooms were apparently not up to her standards.
A source told Page Six: Kelly and her team weren't happy. They didn't like the dressing room, so they decided to pull it from the show, leaving (Hoda) without a guest host for 10 a.m.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.rrdailyherald.com/lifestyles/entertainment/hoda-kotb-jokes-kelly-rowland-can-share-her-dressing-room-anytime/article_dc4dbc90-5e2b-5ba1-98d2-f186353d3a51.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related