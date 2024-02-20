'Porky's', 'The Wanderers' Actor Was 64





Tony Ganios, the actor who made his film debut in Philip Kaufman's 1979 coming-of-age comedy-drama The wanderers and played crowd favorite Anthony 'Meat' Tuperello in the 1980s Porky's sex comedy franchise, died Sunday following surgery at a New York hospital. He was 64 years old. His death was announced on social media by his fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios, who said the actor fell ill last week, was hospitalized Saturday with a spinal cord infection and died Sunday of heart failure. Played one of the Italian-American tough guys from the Bronx in the 1963 filming. The wanderers, based on the novel by Richard Price, Ganios became, for much of the '80s, a go-to for directors looking for a touch of East Coast flavor. Ganios teamed up with his The wanderers co-starred Ken Wahl for a recurring role as a mob lawyer in Wahl's detective series from 1987 to 1990 sageguy. John Friedrich, Ken Wahl, Tony Ganios, Jim Youngs, “The Vagabonds” (1979) Everett Collection Ganios' other credits include the continental divide (1981) with John Belushi and episodes of series from the 80s Scarecrow and Mrs. King And The equalizer. In the 1990s Die Hard 2Ganios played a killer who meets a gruesome and memorable end when Bruce Willis' John McClane stabs him in the eye with an icicle. Ganios found his breakout role when he was cast by director Bob Clark in what would become a surprise hit in 1981, the teen sex comedy. Porky'sabout a group of high school students seeking to lose their virginity in 1950s Florida. Although panned by critics, the film would become the fifth highest-grossing film of 1982, spawning two sequels. Ganios would team up with his friend Wahl in 1991 The Taking of Beverly Hillsand, in what would be his final credit before largely retiring from acting, with The wanderers' by director Kaufman for the years 1993 Sunrise with Sean Connery and Wesley Snipes.

