Surprisingly, these 20 stars don't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





It's an honor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but surprisingly, some of the biggest names in the industry don't have one. Again.

Kim Kardashian

USA today Kim Kardashian wouldn't be the traditional option for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but she's one of the most famous women in the world and she's accomplished a lot. If her recent foray into the acting business continues to be successful, she could eventually land a star. Justin Bieber

USA today Justin Bieber has many accolades, but he's missing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Many other Canadian celebrities have been enshrined on the sidewalk, but we have yet to see this young superstar earn her own tile. Ariana Grande

USA today Ariana Grande does not yet have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer has won multiple Grammys, sung around the world and recorded No. 1 hits and albums, but stardom on the Walk of Fame has always eluded her. Robert Downey Jr.

USA today The Hollywood Walk of Fame has yet to honor superheroes with stars. Robert Downey Jr. doesn't have one, nor do several other famous superhero actors. Christian Bale, Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Tobey Maguire and even Ben Affleck have yet to consolidate their fame with a star. Emma Watson

Warner Bros. We wouldn't be so surprised if Emma Watson didn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame if her Harry Potter co-star, Daniel Radcliffe , didn't have one either, but he has one. Watson was as successful as Radcliffe afterHPso we'll rack our brains for a while. 6 out of 20 Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio

USA today At first, it's shocking to know that Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but upon reflection, it's not that surprising. Celebrities must pay for their stars and promise to be present at the unveiling ceremony. DiCaprio certainly has the money to afford the star, but displays of this nature don't seem to be his cup of tea. Madonna

Photos of Touchstone To be eligible for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, you must be nominated. Madonna was nominated, but she turned down the chance to be honored. We can't really blame him. She doesn't need to prove herself with a star on a sidewalk. Miley Cyrus

USA today We think it's only a matter of time before Miley Cyrus gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cyrus is accomplished in the fields of film, television and music, making her more than qualified to receive one. Her godmother, Dolly Parton, has had her own star for years. Whitney Houston

USA today The late Whitney Houston almost got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His nomination was approved, but his team reportedly never set a date for his unveiling ceremony. As noted, stars must agree to be present for the ceremony to have a star. Al Pacino

USA today Al Pacino also doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. THE Scarf The actor has never explained why he doesn't have a star, but if we had to guess, he was cast and turned it down. Pacino talks about his job. He doesn't care about excesses. Beyonce

USA today We're willing to bet that Beyoncé was selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She's one of the most successful musicians of all time, surely someone nominated her. But Beyoncé doesn't make public appearances more than she should, so a ceremony in her honor probably doesn't excite her. Taylor Swift

USA today Taylor Swift doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but unlike Beyoncé, she makes public appearances regularly, especially lately. It might just be a matter of time before she gets one. She certainly has the qualifications to qualify. Prince

Purple films Prince never receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was entirely his choice. The famous singer was twice asked to accept a star, but he turned down the opportunity each time. Clearly, stardom was not essential to his legacy. Natalie Portman

USA today Natalie Portman has been making films for decades and she even received an Oscar. But she doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Still, she has a successful career, so is a star really important? Lisa Kudrow

Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions We wouldn't be surprised if Lisa Kudrow doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame if her two wives Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox didn't have stars, but they both did. Kudrow spoke at Cox's unveiling ceremony, so she was included in the process in some way. Angelina Jolie

USA today Angelina Jolie is another actress who keeps a relatively low profile and speculates that her refusal to appear at the unveiling ceremony is the reason she doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His father, Jon Voight, doesn't have one either, but he doesn't know why. Brad Pitt

USA today Brad Pitt is also starless. He never said if he was asked and declined or just wasn't selected, but we're guessing it's the former. He does have two Oscars, though, and those are much harder to come by. George Clooney

USA today Like many of his peers, George Clooney was nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but he declined the offer. Clooney apparently has no interest in the honor. Maybe he's too busy living in Italy and starring alongside Julia Roberts to attend the unveiling ceremony. Julia Robert

USA today Julia Roberts also doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she's never explained why. She and George Clooney are to introduce each other and have a joint unveiling ceremony. They could give speeches in each other's honor and have stars next to each other on the sidewalk. 20 out of 20 Denzel Washington Denzel Washington

USA today Like other stars on this list, Denzel Washington was selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but he reportedly never set a date for the unveiling ceremony. Given that Washington only appears in Hollywood for work, it's also not shocking that he wouldn't want to attend a ceremony in his honor.

Acacia is a South Dakota-based writer who loves all things pop culture, especially music, television, and celebrities.

