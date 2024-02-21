Will you vote Oppenheimer for Best Picture? Daily Free Man





< class=""> PRESIDENTS DAY SALE

Don't miss this offer Standard digital access $9 for 1 year Already subscribed? To log in Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in an Oppenheimer scene. (Universal Images/TNS) LOS ANGELES Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and was praised by critics and voters during awards season, making it the heavy favorite to win the best picture Oscar. Will you vote for it? Take the following quiz to imagine a future and find out if that future will horrify you. 1. You watched Oppenheimer: In a theater (5)

In an Imax theater, because that's how Christopher Nolan told me to see it (10)

In my fallout shelter (7) 2. You voted for: The Dark Knight (I still can't believe it wasn't nominated!) (10)

Dunkirk (8)

CODA (2) 3. Favorite woman in a Christopher Nolan film: Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, of course (10)

A female character who didn't die, so I guess Emily Blunt? (7)

Are there women in Christopher Nolan's films? (0) 4. Last book you read: 5. Barbie winning best photo would be: Awesome! Greta Gerwig did such a creative job on this film! (0)

The chain reaction that destroys the world (10) 6. Favorite Getaway: Ojai (4)

Santa Fe (7)

Secret laboratory in the middle of nowhere (10) 7. Robert Downey Jr. is Amazing! He gives an Oscar-worthy performance! (ten)

The Iron Man 2)

in Oppenheimer? You don't say (5) 8. At 180 minutes, Oppenheimer felt: Just to the right. The shine makes up for a lot. (ten)

Honestly, I lost track a bit after the Trinity test (5)

A little long, but still half an hour less than this Scorsese film (7) 9. Last renewed subscription: Netflix (3)

The local newspaper (thank you!) (6)

The Daily Worker (10) 10. Florence Pughs Nude Scenes: Free (2)

Absolutely necessary as a storytelling tool to show that Oppie wasn't just smart. He was fine. What if his character was unfortunately underwritten? (8) 11. Favorite passive-aggressive tactic: Sulk (2)

My feelings? Oh, don't worry about that. No one else does. (0)

Poison their apple (8) 12. First question you asked after the film ended: Can sunscreen really provide adequate protection in an atomic test? (4)

What happens to stars when they die? (9)

Where can I buy Cillian Murphys hat? (0) 13. Oppenheimer does not show Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is 14. Highest level of science you took in school: Chemistry (5)

Quantum thermodynamics (8)

Whale watching (1) 15. When you are insulted, your first instinct is to: Turn the other cheek (3)

Don't make eye contact and leave (5)

Bide your time for six years, then betray the person who wronged you (7) 16. Message to anyone feeling snubbed on Oscar nominations morning: I know it hurts. But tomorrow is a new day. (2)

To quote Harry S. Truman: Don't let that whiner come back here. (ten) 17. But if Greta Gerwig had been nominated and Christopher Nolan hadn't Hey, it's the breaks (3)

Now I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds (10) 18. Drink of your choice: Martini with dry gin, a little vermouth then rim the glass with lime juice and honey (10)

Erewhon Hailey Biebers Frozen Strawberry Skin Smoothie (1)

Water. Gotta keep this Stanley filled to the brim! (4) 19. You say his name Kill-ian (10)

Sill-ian (3)

I don't know. I vote for Paul Giamatti (0) 20. Feelings if Oppenheimer doesn't win Best Picture: Never mind. Pitting art against art for rewards is absurd. (2)

History will judge us (10) RATING: 130 and above: Set the mood on fire!

Set the mood on fire! 130 and over: It's paradoxical, but it works

It's paradoxical, but it works Below 70: The chances are close to zero 2024 Los Angeles Times. Visitlatimes.com. Distributed byTribune Content Agency, LLC.





Learn more about Daily Freeman

< style="display:block;padding-top:87.5%"/>



< style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/>





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfreeman.com/2024/02/20/quiz-will-you-be-voting-oppenheimer-for-best-picture/amp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos