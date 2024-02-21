Hollywood residents relieved as controversial Halloween decor removed after 2 years





Residents living near Hollywood said they were relieved after a black object hanging from a tree was taken down. News 4 visited the property on Morris Bing Road on Tuesday. An inflatable bomb wrapped in a trash bag now sits on the ground surrounded by signs. They read that the item was a Halloween decoration that had been around for two years. Read more: “Black mannequin seen hanging from tree in Charleston County residence: RJN. » Elder James Johnson of the Racial Justice Network asked, “Why wouldn’t they take it down?” Halloween takes place in October. Why wouldn't they remove it? The sign claims it is a decoration made by Walmart. He also claims the owner was too lazy to take it down. Johnson said he spoke with the homeowner after neighbors said they were scared. “She was very, very arrogant and didn't want to admit that. I don't know what happened to her,” Johnson said. “This is very offensive to the black community. Not only to the family that lives here, but to the entire black community in Charleston, South Carolina.” Read more: “Charleston Police Racial Bias Audit: Community takes note of progress, concerns.” » The Racial Justice Network said the display alluded to lynching and was intimidating. “When we look at the history of what these symbols mean, for us as Black Americans, we have to take a stand,” said party supporter Louis Smith. “If these kids are going down the road on bikes and stuff, we want them to feel safe, not feel intimidated and not be afraid,” said Bernadette Seabrook who grew up on the road. According to the signs, the neighbor did not receive any complaints, otherwise he would have dealt with the matter sooner. Read more: “Conway cross burning sparks greater call for inclusiveness and tolerance in South Carolina. » Seabrook said his family still lives on the road and is non-confrontational. “We're a group of Gullah Geechee people. That's going to stay. You have to respect us coming in,” Seabrook said. Johnson thanked the owner for taking it down and encouraged the community not to harass them. We knocked on the owners' doors, but no one answered. News 4 contacted the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and according to the report, they have not received any calls regarding the exposure. We also contacted Matt Leber, who represents this area. He chose not to comment.

