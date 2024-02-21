Entertainment
The comic relief of retirement: take time to travel back in time | News, Sports, Jobs
Before leaving town for 100-mile trips to Grandma's house every summer in the 1950s, we always stopped first at the gas station. Someone came out of the station, wiping their dirty hands with a rag while Dad rolled down the window. "Fill it regularly," Dad said. We stayed in the car. The man pumped gas, cleaned the windshield and occasionally opened the hood to check the oil. All for 17.9 cents per gallon.
Traveling 70 mph on the highway, we all strained to hear the AM radio over the sound of the wind blowing past the open windows as we sweltered in the summer heat. Mom and Dad expected us to entertain ourselves with a book or a pun in the backseat – just like I would go to the grocery store to buy some. [letter of the alphabet]. My sister was better than me at the game – although she gave up when I went to buy celery. I was sure it started with the letter “s.”
More often than not, I fell asleep on the floor, in the back seat, or on the back deck behind it. No need for a seat belt. In 1960, Etch A Sketch invented the first “screen time” known to humanity, which made it possible to fight over whose turn it would be to use it. We disputed Mom's assertion that knob-twisting should be limited. While traveling in hot weather, my sister and I were sometimes facing opposite directions, lying in the back seat with our bare feet sticking out of the rolled-down windows. She never forgave me for laughing the day Dad cleared his throat and then threw the contents out the driver's window, spraying her stubby little toes with mucus.
Sixty-five years later, things are different. Today, we're the ones telling our kids that screen time should be limited – even though they claim it helps with hand-eye coordination. We don't need to turn on the radio, but we want the car next to us to turn theirs off at a red light. The air conditioning eliminates the noise of open windows as well as the need to take a shower when we arrive, for whatever reason. There are far fewer oil checks, naps on the back deck, or two-year-olds standing in the front seat next to the driver (like me) hoping that an arm will be raised in time to prevent flying through the windshield. The kids now sit in a car seat somewhere in the back and the dashboard electronics remind them not to leave them there when we go out.
For something different, the next time you're passing through Bottineau, ND, avoid stopping somewhere for a 72-ounce soda, a rotisserie dog, a bag of chips and some Twizzlers. Instead, consider traveling back in time to the 1950s – like Rita and I did last summer. We drove to the Bottineau Mobil station on the north side of Highway 5 in search of fuel. Before my seat belt could be undone and the car door opened, a man came out of the station wiping his dirty hands with a rag. I rolled down the window. “Can I help you?” » asked the gentleman.
“We just stopped to fill up with gas.” I said.
Lifting a nozzle of the pump, he asked: “How much?”
“Refill it regularly. » Dad's words coming out of my mouth surprised me. We stayed in the car. As the gas flowed, the electronic numbers next to the pump's dollar sign were blurry and unreadable. The attendant walked over to the windshield with a clean cloth and spray to remove all the dirt and bug splatter. Returning the gun to the pump, he offered to check the oil, then discussed the weather and explained where to find the best place in town to repair small engines. He finished with “THANKS,” then he went back inside with the dirty rag hanging in his hip pocket.
Time travel can be very refreshing. You'll need a credit card, but not Doc Brown and Marty McFly's DeLorean (“Back to the future”-1985) or something close to 1.21 gigawatts of power, in Bottineau anyway.
