cardiac arrest heart attack: Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest: know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest





Popular television actor Rituraj Singh tragically passed away today due to cardiac arrest. According to reports, Rituraj suffered from pancreatic disease and was 59 years old. A close friend of the actor, Amit Behl, confirmed the news: “Yes, he died of cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized for pancreatic treatment, came home, had heart complications and died afterwards.” In the field of heart health, two terms are often mixed up and cause confusion among the general population: heart attack and cardiac arrest. Although they may seem synonymous, it is crucial to understand the disparity between the two, as it can be a matter of life and death. Here is the difference between the two. What is a heart attack?

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when there is a blockage in the coronary arteries, preventing the flow of blood to part of the heart muscle. This blockage is often the result of a buildup of plaque, made up of cholesterol and other substances, in the arteries. Lack of blood flow deprives the heart muscle of oxygen and nutrients, leading to damage or death if not promptly treated.

Symptoms of a heart attack can vary from person to person, but generally include:

Chest pain or discomfort, often described as pressure, squeezing, or tightness.

Pain or discomfort in the upper body, including the arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

Shortness of breath.

Nausea, vomiting, dizziness or cold sweats. It's important to note that not all heart attacks have the classic symptoms, especially in women, older adults, and people with diabetes. Some may experience atypical symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, or sudden weakness. What is cardiac arrest?

On the other hand, cardiac arrest is a sudden cessation of heart function, resulting in the inability to pump blood to the body's vital organs. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by a blockage of the arteries, cardiac arrest often occurs due to an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an abnormal rhythm called ventricular fibrillation. This chaotic rhythm disrupts the heart's ability to pump blood efficiently, leading to loss of consciousness and, if not treated immediately, death within minutes. The signs of cardiac arrest are immediate and serious, including: Sudden loss of responsiveness.

Absence of normal breathing.

No pulse or heartbeat.

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency requiring immediate intervention, usually with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restore a normal heart rhythm. What is the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest

Although heart attacks and cardiac arrest both involve the heart, they are distinct medical events with different causes and manifestations. A heart attack results from a blockage of the arteries, leading to damage to the heart muscle, while a cardiac arrest is the sudden cessation of heart function due to an electrical malfunction. Recognizing symptoms and understanding the disparities between these conditions is paramount for early detection, rapid intervention and, ultimately, saving lives.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/how-to/rituraj-singh-dies-of-cardiac-arrest-know-the-difference-between-heart-attack-and-cardiac-arrest/articleshow/107852118.cms

