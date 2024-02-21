Entertainment
Sreeleela visits Tirupati amid fan frenzy; brings prasadam to the paparazzi. Watch
Actor Sreeleela visited Tirupati with her family on Monday. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram stories, writing: A beautiful darshan to Tirupati, sending you some positivity, God bless us. Dressed in a langa voni (half sari) with a namam (tilak) on her forehead, Sreeleela looked like she was having a great time. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu Hosts Guntur Kaaram Success Party at Home, Namrata, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Join)
Crowded with fans
In a video shared by a fan, Sreeleela can be seen greeting fans as they call out to her as she heads for darshan. She also posed for a few clicks with fans before heading inside. After coming out, she handed prasadam to a paparazzi who asked her for it. Fans kept pressing her for photos while security tried to clear the way.
She told the press: “I feel very happy to be here. I used to visit Tirupati with my family when I was a child. But it's been a long time since I've been here. I came here when I made my Telugu debut with Pelli SandaD and I could come here only now. I have some projects in the works that haven't been announced yet.
Filmography of Sreeleelas
Sreeleela worked in Kannada before making her Telugu debut with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD. Although the film received mixed reviews, it opened many doors for him. She then signed many projects and had back-to-back releases, starring in films like Ravi Tejas Dhamaka, Ram Pothinenis Skanda, Balakrishnas Bhagavanth Kesari and Mahesh Babus Guntur Kaaram. Her moves in the song Kurchi Madathapetti were well received.
Sreeleela will soon star in Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan. She has also been roped in to star in Gowtam Tinnanuri's yet-to-be-titled project with Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting of the film will begin once Vijay completes his schedule for Parasuram Petlas Family Star. Sreeleela refused to confirm what other projects she has signed on for.
