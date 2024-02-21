Porky actor Tony Ganios dies at 64





Tony Ganios, who played Anthony Meat Tuperello in the Porkys sex comedy franchise, has died. He was 64 years old.

Ganios' fiancée, Amanda Serrano-Ganios, announced his death on X, formerly known as Twitter. He died Sunday morning after a lengthy surgery for a spinal infection.

“The last words we said to each other were 'I love you,'” Serrano-Ganios wrote. “Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend. #Iloveyou #tonyganios.”

Dan Monahan, Mark Herrier, Tony Ganios as Wyatt Knight in 'Porky's Revenge'.

20th Century Fox/Getty



It's just unreal for me right now. It was so fast, Serrano-Ganios wrote on X Tuesday. He didn't feel well and hid it from me for days. When he finally told me and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was badly infected. They operated on him, the next morning his heart stopped. I'm crushed.

“I'm completely empty inside now. He was my best friend, my soul mate. I love him so much,” Serrano-Ganios told PEOPLE.

Ganios made his film debut in Philip Kaufman's 1979 coming-of-age film. The wanderers, playing tough guy Perry LaGuardia. The film also starred Ken Wahl, who worked with Ganios again in the 1991 film. The Taking of Beverly Hills and the police series 1987-1990 sageguy.

Rest in peace, buddy… I love you, Wahl wrote on X Monday.

Tony Ganios in 2012.

Bobby Bank/WireImage



In 1981, Ganios starred in three films, the most popular being Porkys. He became a centerpiece of the teen sex comedy franchise, appearing as Anthony Meat Tuperello in the 1983 sequel. Porkys II: The Next Day And Porky's Revenge in 1985.

Ganios also starred alongside John Belushi in the 1981 comedy the continental divide and his last Hollywood film dates from 1993 Sunrise, directed by Kaufman. He played a killer stabbed in the eye with an icicle by Bruce Willis John McClane in the 1990s. Die Hard 2.

His television credits include five episodes of sageguyan episode of Scarecrow and Mrs. King in 1987 and an episode of The equalizer in 1988.





Gianos was scheduled to appear at the Cult Classics Convention in Bastrop, Texas, alongside others Porkys stars Roger Wilson, Dan Monahan, Cyril OReilly and Mark Herrier in March.

In a 2015 interview with Cult factionGianos described the group as a big dysfunctional family that went through life's ups and downs.

We are like a big dysfunctional family who, for more than thirty years, have seen each other through marriages, childbirth, divorces, trials and the tragic loss of one of our own, said the actor born in Brooklyn. Sometimes we want to strangle each other, but when the games are on, we have always come together to help and defend each other.

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/porkys-actor-tony-ganios-dead-64-8597771 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos