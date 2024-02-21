Is a new 'Bourne' movie coming soon? – Hollywood life









Image credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images THE Jason Bourne The films have been a hugely popular action film franchise for over two decades. Adapted from Robert Ludlums trilogy of Bourne books, Matt Damon brought the character to life when he first played the role in 2002 The Bourne identity. He has continued to portray the character in every film except 2012. Bourne's Legacy, although his character was referenced. Even though it's been a while since the last movie, Jason Bourne, was released, there would be a new film in the works. Learn more about upcoming Bourne film here! When is the new Jason Bourne movie coming out? Unfortunately, there is no set release date for the next one Bourne movie. The most recent payment was in 2016 Jason Bourne, but there has been no official update on a sequel in years, but it was reported that a new sequel was officially in development in November 2023, according to Deadline. That being said, it's unclear when the new film will hit theaters once it's filmed. Cast and crew With the announcement that the new sequel was in development, the only person named on the team was the director. Édouard Berger. The German director is best known for his work on the 2022 film In the west, nothing is new. While it's unclear exactly who would return and appear in the film, or if there would be any new faces in the upcoming film, the only obvious person making a return would be Matt Damon in the lead role of Jason Bourne, and he seems eager to return to the franchise. What did Matt Damon say about a new Jason Bourne movie? Although details are still scarce on the upcoming sequel, Matt has expressed his desire to return to the role he originated in 2002. The Bourne identity, during a February 2024 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He admitted that no details were given to me, but he expressed interest in working with the director. I would love to work with him, he is working on it. “I'm as excited as you are to see if this thing goes well, I hope it's great and we can do it,” he said. Matt also showed that he hopes to appear in the film sooner rather than later, but hinted that he might eventually pass the role on to someone new. At some point, someone will have to take over. I'm not getting any younger, he said.

