NCIS Pays Moving Tribute to David McCallum in Special Episode After Actor's Death





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails NCIS paid final respects to veteran actor David McCallum in a heartfelt tribute during its final episode on Monday (February 19). The Scottish actor played investigator Donald Ducky Mallard for two decades, appearing in 20 seasons of the hit detective series. THE NCIS The team had revealed their intention to create a special final episode dedicated to bidding farewell to the eccentric and highly effective character who had become a fan favorite. McCallum died of natural causes on September 25 at the age of 90. He was surrounded by friends at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to CBS. In the episode titled The Stories We Leave Behind, Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen) arrives at the investigators' home and finds him dead in his bed in his iconic monogrammed pajamas. Ducky is seen with his face out of frame, appearing peacefully asleep, as Palmer looks on. Dietzen, who co-wrote the tribute episode, thinks dying in your sleep isn't a bad way to go, while back in the NCIS offices, director Leon Vance (played by Rocky Carroll) adds: He lived a very long and very rewarding life, which he would like us to celebrate more than anything. (CBS) The episode then continues by showing a montage of scenes from past seasons as the characters reflect on the mallard duck. The team also finishes the last case their friend and colleague was working on, involving the death of a disgraced former soldier whose daughter suspected the circumstances of his death had been covered up. They solve the case and continue planning Ducky's memorial. The memorial featured a special appearance by former colleague and accomplice Tony DiNozzo (played by Michael Weatherly). Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Weatherly made a special return for the episode after his departure from NCIS in 2016. McCallum was the last original cast member of the long-running CBS procedural crime drama, joining the cast in 2003. After his death, the network and NCIS CBS Studios released a joint statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a talented actor and author beloved by many people around the world. He led an incredible life and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours spent in film and television that will never disappear. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he walked on, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared during a life well lived. Our thoughts are with his wife Katherine and all his family, as well as all those who knew and loved David. NCIS is available on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

