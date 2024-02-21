Tom Sandoval Sorry for Scandoval OJ Simpson, George Floyd Comparison – The Hollywood Reporter





Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval apologized for comparing Scandoval to OJ Simpson and George Floyd in a New York Times Review interview, quotes that quickly went viral. In the profile published Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules Interviewer Irina Aleksander asked the star why he thinks Scandoval has become such a massive pop culture phenomenon. He replied: “I'm not really a pop culture historian, but I've witnessed the history of OJ Simpson, George Floyd and all these great things, which is really weird to compare this about that, I think, but do you think in a strange way? like that, is it a bit the same? Aleksander attempted to provide context for Sandoval's thinking, noting: “He was trying to express the strangeness of becoming the symbolic center of a national debate and major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, one that showed how the experience had made him lose all perspective. THE Vanderpump Rules The star apologized later Tuesday, releasing the following statement: “My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times The magazine had to explain the level of national media attention to my case. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I am incredibly sorry and embarrassed. In the Times In his profile, the author also mentioned that Sandoval's publicist, who has experience in crisis public relations, was “typing away furiously on her phone.” Aleksander then explained that the day after their first conversation, she received a call from a Bravo publicist asking about Sandoval's comment. “Some of what Sandoval said came back to Bravo and everyone was worried. What exactly did he say about OJ Simpson and George Floyd? she wrote. Representatives for the Bravo series have yet to respond The Hollywood Reporterrequest for comment. The profile coincides with the fourth episode of Vanderpump Rules' 11th season, airing Tuesday night on Bravo. In a preview In the episode released last week, Lisa Vanderpump told Lala Kent and Scheana Shay that Sandoval was in “a really dark place.” She added: “I saw depression. I know he's depressed. February 20, 3:09 p.m. This story has been updated with an apology from Sandoval. This story was first published on February 20 at 11:27 a.m.

