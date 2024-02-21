5 times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talked about becoming parents | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone was recently in the news for presenting an award in a stunning saree at the BAFTA Awards. According to The week, the actor is pregnant and in her second trimester. While the actor or Ranveer Singh's teams are yet to confirm or deny this, let's take a look back at five times the actors spoke about parenthood. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child: Report) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy in 2018 (Instagram)

I hope for a happy family

In 2013, during a round table with Rajeev Massand, Deepika was asked what she would do if she wasn't an actress. She replied: “If I wasn't an actor, I don't know what I would have done. But hopefully with a few kids around. Three little children running around. I hope I work enough to take them to filming and have a happy family. And at the same time, I still do what I do.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

His call Deepikas

Deepika and Ranveer met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and got married in Italy in 2018. Soon after their wedding, Ranveer attended the Indian Economic Conclave where he was asked if he had children. He said: It's not really my choice. Partly yes, it's my choice, but mostly it's just her and I allow her that. I allow her to make most of the decisions because she is better at everything. I have no hesitation in admitting that she is a much more mature and evolved person than me.

Were focused on our careers

In 2019, rumors were doing the rounds that Deepika was pregnant and the actor spoke to Hindustan Times about how sad it was that society puts such pressure on people. I think it's sad that society puts itself and people in this rut ​​that, okay, you've been dating Shaadi Kab Hogi, Shaadi Ke Baad Bacche (when will you get married, after the marriage, his children) and then your grandchildren. I'm not surprised (by the rumors), I'm not surprised by it at all, she said, adding: Do we plan to have children? Of course yes, we both love children. But do we plan to have children soon? Absolutely not! We're too selfishly focused on our careers, and I don't think having kids at this point would be right. We didn't even think about the children.

I will have children in 2-3 years

Two years after Deepika's statement, it seemed like the couple was ready to have kids as Ranveer shared his excitement about 2021 on his TV show. The big picture, He said: As you all know, I am going to get married and have children in 2-3 years. Bhaisaab, your sister-in-law is such a cute baby. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you know, I am married and maybe I will have children in two or three years. My brother, your sister in law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby pictures every day and tell her give me a baby like this, my life will be sorted).

We're waiting impatiently

Deepika spoke to Vogue Singapore in January this year about how easy it is to get caught up in the fame and money of the film industry. In this industry, it's easy to get caught up in fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am above all a daughter and a sister. I don't want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to instill the same values ​​in our children. When asked if that meant they would be parents soon, she said: Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day we start our own family.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place