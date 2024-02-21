LA grants $1M for Hollywood Welcome Center, public restrooms – Daily News





LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved $1 million to support a Hollywood project to fund several public restrooms and a tourist information center. Council members voted 13-0 in favor of a motion made by Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who represents the 13th District, which includes parts of Hollywood. There was no discussion before the vote. Council members Bob Blumenfield and Monica Rodriguez were absent during the vote. In 2018, the City Council made available to the District the use of more than $4 million in ARC/LA tax bonds from the Hollywood Redevelopment Project area to the Improvement Project of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Board of Public Works and the Office of Engineering are working on the implementation phase of the project, which has a total budget of $4,630,012. Soto-Martinez cited the need for amenities such as bathrooms that could better support Hollywood's tourism and economic development. Last year, the councilman, alongside the Department of Transportation and members of the Hollywood Partnership Community Trust, a nonprofit organization associated with the Hollywood Partnership Business Improvement District, announced plans to build and operate a center reception area and public toilets. To support these projects, Soto-Martinez requested the reallocation of $1 million from the Walk of Fame project budget. It would be developed on property at 1627 Vine St., which is currently owned by the city and operated by the DOT. The DOT has already reported success in finding a tenant for the space. The councilman had said the space could be transformed to better serve the needs of tourists and residents along Hollywood Boulevard. Los Angeles needs more toilets, according to the 2021 Public Toilet Index, which found that the city with a population of nearly 4 million has about 189 public toilets, or about five toilets per 100,000 residents.

