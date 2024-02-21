SEBI finds $241 million missing from Zee Entertainment accounts: report





After completing its massive $10 billion merger with Sony Group, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is once again under the scanner of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI). In a latest investigation, SEBI found a discrepancy of $241 million in Zee's accounts, Bloomberg reported. Zee Entertainment is questioned by SEBI (Reuters) (REUTERS) SEBI alleged that over $241 million was missing from Zee Entertainment's accounts, with no proper transaction history shown for that amount, Bloomberg reported citing sources. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! This comes a year after India's market regulator alleged that Zee Group founders Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Puneet Goenka were actively involved in diverting the company's funds to other listed entities of the group and other companies related to its founding shareholders. While Zee and top executives have repeatedly denied any financial wrongdoing, SEBI said the missing amount was about 10 times what investigators had initially estimated. Further, the missing amount is not final and may be revised after final calculations by SEBI. On Tuesday, reports said Zee was making one last attempt to salvage its merger with Sony Group by urging the company to restart talks over the $10 billion merger. However, ZEEL clarified that these reports are false and that the company is not in talks to renegotiate the merger. “We would like to clarify that the company has not been involved in any negotiations or any other events,” Zee Entertainment said in a stock filing. End of Zee-Sony merger Japan's Sony Group pulled the plug on a merger with Zee last month due to some unresolved “closing conditions” and management conflicts, including disagreements over Goenka's involvement in regulatory matters. Sony ended its proposed merger on January 22, saying in a statement that the decision was made because “closing conditions” were not met after two years of negotiations. ZEEL has denied all allegations made by Sony regarding financial discrepancies and has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to compel Sony to comply with the terms of the merger. Zee issued a letter after the deal fell through, claiming that the merger with Sony was halted in bad faith and was unlawful and against the law. (With inputs from Bloomberg)

