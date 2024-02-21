“Devdas – The Musical”: an epic Bollywood show at the Grand Rex in March 2024





“Devdas – Le Musical”: an epic love story at the Grand Rex, from March 1 to 3, 2024.

The Great Rex in Paris lights up in Bollywood colors of March 1 to 3, 2024with the European premiere of“Devdas – The musical“. Based on the legendary novel by Sarat Chandra ChattopadhyayThis to show promises total immersion in one of the greatest love stories In Indian literature. With captivating melodies, spectacular dance and sumptuous costumes,“Devdas” presents a modern and grandiose version of the Indian classic, in a style reminiscent of Broadway. Like an Indian“Romeo and Juliet”,“Devdas – The musical” explores the tragic love triangle between Devdas, Chandramukhi and Paro, a story of love, passion and despair that has spanned the ages. THE the music seems rely on a breathtaking visual and musical interpretation, including Bollywood actors such as Bhavna Pani(Bharati) And Gilles Chuyen. They bring this saga to life in a production of rare opulence, evoking the splendor of Kolkata at the beginning of the 20th century. The show combines cutting-edge technology, vibrant colors, evocative lighting and special effects to recreate the majestic ambience of ancient India, providing a spectacular backdrop to this timeless story. The songs, taken from the 2002 film“Devdas” and of original compositions , promise an unforgettable musical experience. The choreography, a mixture of classical Indian dance and contemporary styles, is by Devendra Singh. With five scheduled performances, narrated in French and subtitled in English and French,“Devdas – The musical” is aimed at a wide audience. Whether you are a Bollywood amateur, fan of musical comedies or simply looking for an enriching theatrical experience, this show promises to transport you into a world of dreams and emotion. “Devdas – The musical” at the Grand Rex promises to be a spectacular celebration of love, music and dance, and will mark a milestone in Musical theater in Paris. This unique opportunity to experience a eternal love storymagnified by a Broadway style Bollywood productionpromises to be one of the most memorable theater events of 2024. Musicals to see in Paris now or in the coming months

Want to sing in front of a wonderful show? It's (always) the perfect time to discover a lovely musical! Paris may not be Broadway, but the City of Lights is no exception when it comes to discovering great musicals! Here's what the capital has in store for you in the months to come!

