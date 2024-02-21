Helldivers 2 voice actors and the main cast





There are several very recognizable Helldivers 2 voice actors who have lent their talents to many other video game characters. With such an accomplished cast, it's no wonder that the voice acting really helps keep you inspired to liberate the galaxy in the name of Super Earth. Below, you'll find a quick list of all the main roles in Helldivers 2 and the voice actors who play them, as well as where you might know them – from Spider-Man and Sonic to Hi-Fi Rush and Apex Legends. Main voice actors of Helldivers 2 (Image credit: Sony) Here are some of the voice actors who take on the most important roles in Helldivers 2, from the Helldivers themselves to the Super Earth heroes who talk on the radio: Coretta Kelly as Cindy Robinson – Robinson's well-known roles in video games include Astrid, a mysterious member of the Dark Brotherhood in Skyrim, and Amy Rose in all kinds of Sonic games and shows.

– Robinson's well-known roles in video games include Astrid, a mysterious member of the Dark Brotherhood in Skyrim, and Amy Rose in all kinds of Sonic games and shows. Responsible for democracy: Ike Amadi – You may recognize Amadi's voice as the Prowler or Aaron Davis in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. He also voices Seer in Apex Legends, as well as Jax, Cyrax, and Shao Kahn in various Mortal Kombat games. and the media.

– You may recognize Amadi's voice as the Prowler or Aaron Davis in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. He also voices Seer in Apex Legends, as well as Jax, Cyrax, and Shao Kahn in various Mortal Kombat games. and the media. General Brasch: Todd Haberkorn – Recently you may have heard Haberkorn's voice in various roles in Starfield, including many pirates of the Crimson Fleet, but he is best known for voicing the Wanderer in Destiny 2 and for his extensive work on the Fairy Tail animated series.

– Recently you may have heard Haberkorn's voice in various roles in Starfield, including many pirates of the Crimson Fleet, but he is best known for voicing the Wanderer in Destiny 2 and for his extensive work on the Fairy Tail animated series. Helldiver 1: Erica Lindbeck – Lindbeck is a veteran voice artist, having appeared in all kinds of video games and animated shows, but you'll probably know her as Black Cat in Marvel's Spider-Man 1 and 2, Meredith Stout and Misty in Cyberpunk 2077 and Peppermint in Rush for Hi-Fi.

– Lindbeck is a veteran voice artist, having appeared in all kinds of video games and animated shows, but you'll probably know her as Black Cat in Marvel's Spider-Man 1 and 2, Meredith Stout and Misty in Cyberpunk 2077 and Peppermint in Rush for Hi-Fi. Helldiver 2: Yuri Lowenthal – You should recognize Lowenthal from his work as the titular web lead for Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man games. He reprized this role in Marvel's Midnight Suns with an appearance in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Lowenthal also has an incredibly long list of credits spanning roles in all kinds of video games, anime, and other animated series, including Arcane and Naruto.

– You should recognize Lowenthal from his work as the titular web lead for Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man games. He reprized this role in Marvel's Midnight Suns with an appearance in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Lowenthal also has an incredibly long list of credits spanning roles in all kinds of video games, anime, and other animated series, including Arcane and Naruto. Helldiver 3: Julie Nathanson – You may recognize Nathanson as Briar in League of Legends and Samantha Maxis in the Zombies modes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Cold War. She also voices characters in Starfield, Deathloop and Bugsnax.

– You may recognize Nathanson as Briar in League of Legends and Samantha Maxis in the Zombies modes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Cold War. She also voices characters in Starfield, Deathloop and Bugsnax. Helldiver 4: Robbie Daymond – Daymond recently voiced the protagonist Chai in Hi-Fi Rush and has appeared extensively in the Critical Role shows, primarily in the cast's third campaign. He also voices former detective River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 and Megumi Fushiguro in the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen.

– Daymond recently voiced the protagonist Chai in Hi-Fi Rush and has appeared extensively in the Critical Role shows, primarily in the cast's third campaign. He also voices former detective River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 and Megumi Fushiguro in the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Mission Control: Roger Craig Smith – Smith is a prolific video game voice actor, having voiced Ezio Auditore in several Assassin's Creed games and Sonic in numerous video games and animated series. You may also know him as Mirage in Apex Legends and Kale Vandelay in Hi-Fi Rush.

– Smith is a prolific video game voice actor, having voiced Ezio Auditore in several Assassin's Creed games and Sonic in numerous video games and animated series. You may also know him as Mirage in Apex Legends and Kale Vandelay in Hi-Fi Rush. Service technician: Sarah Elmaleh – Elmaleh has played all kinds of characters in many video games, but you may have heard her as Korsica in Hi-Fi Rush, Cube Queen in Fortnite, and Lizzie Carmine in Gears 5.

– Elmaleh has played all kinds of characters in many video games, but you may have heard her as Korsica in Hi-Fi Rush, Cube Queen in Fortnite, and Lizzie Carmine in Gears 5. Captain of the ship: Michelle Wong – Wong's voice work includes Radel in Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Doc in Back 4 Blood, and Rei Nanako in Fallout 4's Far Harbor DLC. She also appeared in Dreamwork's animated film and television series Abominable .

– Wong's voice work includes Radel in Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Doc in Back 4 Blood, and Rei Nanako in Fallout 4's Far Harbor DLC. She also appeared in Dreamwork's animated film and television series Abominable . Super Earth Spokesperson: Craig Lee Thomas – Finally, Thomas provides his voice and image for the Spokesman in the introductory cinematic of Helldivers 2, but he also voices Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail and characters from Starfield, Octopath Traveler II and Star Wars: Squadrons. He has also appeared in several television shows. including Jane The Virgin and Sorry For Your Loss. © GamesRadar+. Do not reproduce without permission.

