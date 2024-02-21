A NEW Snack Stand is NOW OPEN at Disney's Hollywood Studios!

There are so many things to love about Disney, but one of the biggest is the FOOD!

From places like Gideon's Bakehouse in Disney Springs to fancier dishes like the ones they serve at Victoria & Albert's, you can find a whole bunch of different options when it comes to dining at Disney. And soon, there will be MORE places to choose from because a NEW Disney snack bar is now open!

Ice Cold Hydraulics is officially OPEN at Disney's Hollywood Studios!

There are no hours posted anywhere on the Disney World website or anywhere at the Quick Service location yet, but we have confirmed with a Cast Member that Ice Cold Hydraulics will be open daily from Opening of the park when the park closes.

We can't wait to try the Candy Painted Cinnamon Rolls and Bouncin' Mini Churros!

You'll also be able to get things like draft beer, wine, and various theme park foods like Popcorn Mickey Pretzels, Cotton Candy, Frozen Lemonade, as well as Mickey Bars and Cream Sandwiches frozen. And as a bonus, there's a new lounge area!

And of course, be on the lookout for our full review of Ice Cold Hydraulics coming soon!

Stay tuned to AllEars for the latest Disney World news and more!

The BEST Restaurants at Every Price at Disney World

What is your favorite Disney restaurant? Let us know in the comments!