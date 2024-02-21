AI art generators have place in K-12 classrooms, researchers say





Creating visual art using artificial intelligence could be a great way to teach children the ethics of this ubiquitous technology, says a University of Alberta education professor. Today's K-12 students are interacting with AI more than previous generations could have imagined. Algorithms permeate almost every facet of their lives, from Google searches to the algorithms that select their music, movies and TikTok videos, influencing their choices and the way they see the world. But creating art is a way to disrupt this invisible influence, or at least help students better understand what algorithms are doing “behind the scenes,” he explains. Patti Penteartist and professor at the Faculty of Education. “Today’s Canadian teachers and students are AI-enhanced cyborgs – they just don’t realize it,” she and her co-authors Cathy Adams and Kenzie Gordon write in an article recently published in Made by Finethe news journal of Alberta Teachers' Association. Pente encourages his own student teachers to view humanity as a new race of “posthuman” hybrid beings whose identity is partly constructed by AI. The idea of ​​humanism – inherited from the European Enlightenment – ​​assumes that we have the sole power to act on the world and manipulate it. Posthumanism, however, views this relationship as reciprocal and humanity as “dynamically shaped by the materials of our environment as we influence them,” Pente and his co-authors write. “This helps avoid overly simplistic and deterministic approaches to ethical dilemmas.” When teaching students how to create art, Pente recommends critically “collaborating” with AI image generators such as Dall-E2. Done by OpenAI — the company that developed ChatGPT — the generator uses a set of image data to produce new images and artwork from text descriptions called prompts.

Depending on the age of students, a teacher might start by asking questions about how algorithms work, how images are selected from a given dataset, and what inherent biases might determine that selection. . What does technology mean for copyright and intellectual property, or for the creation of “deepfakes” that spread disinformation? As with Google or any other AI platform, “we tend to get so used to using it that we stop thinking about how it works,” Pente says. “I would like to see students use generative AI – with prompts on particular topics – but also work with hands-on materials,” she says. “We don’t want to lose that, because so much wonderful learning happens when children are immersed in creating art with their hands.” For example, a student might write a story, insert segments of that story into an image generator and then, based on the generated images, create new works of art with traditional materials such as paint. Teachers would then ask students to think about the ethical issues that arise from their work. “At our core, we want to allow students to be creative and have fun while having fun,” Pente says. “Teachers would decide to what extent the underlying theoretical question would be integrated into the lesson. » Viewing AI as a collaborator in the creative process – rather than just a tool – gives students “a window through which they and teachers can more deeply consider their evolving subjectivities in a technological world,” say the authors of the article. “Critical and playful engagement is essential to developing an informed and ethical position on these powerful technologies,” they write. “This provides the foundation for creating exciting and unique new knowledge. “Artistic creation holds this power.”

