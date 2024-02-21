“Finding Patty Hearst” discusses her kidnapping and bank robbery

Patty Hearst turns 70 on Tuesday.

This may not mean much to some of you. But for a generation alive and well, that name should bring back vivid memories, images of a young woman carrying a rifle who was at the center of one of the most colorful and widely reported crimes of the last century or so. no matter what century.

What is she doing ? Well, she is now known as Patricia Hearst Shaw and for many years she has been in the news mainly for her dogs. Two of his French bulldogs (Tuggy and Rubi) have won awards, including some at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club televised dog show.

What was she doing 50 years ago?

You may remember that on the morning of February 4, 1974, she was a 19-year-old student at the University of California, Berkeley when she was kidnapped from her apartment near campus.

She was taken by a group of armed men and women who called themselves the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), a group that intended to start a war against the U.S. government.

This gang knew that since Hearst was from a wealthy and powerful family, granddaughter of William Randolph Hearst (see Citizen Kane), this kidnapping would make headlines and receive constant television coverage. It certainly does, day after day after day

The SLA released audio tapes demanding money and food in exchange for Hearst's release and kept up the pressure by releasing a wild tape in which she claimed to have joined the SLA's fight against the United States. On the tape, she denounced her family, claimed her allegiance to ALS and said she should be called by her new name, Tania. A few days later, a film shows Hearst participating in a bank robbery with the SLA in San Francisco.

Hearst and her new friends remained on the run until September 18, 1975, when FBI agents arrested her and others. She was tried for theft and other crimes, found guilty and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence after she had served 22 months, and she was pardoned decades later by President Bill Clinton. She embarked on a comfortable married life with Bernard Shaw, a cop who had been a member of her security detail (he died in 2013), their two children (daughters Lydia and Gillian) and her dogs. She did charity work, appeared in a few films, documentaries and even wrote a book with Alvin Moscow, Every Secret Thing (1982).

But she never left the mind of Roger D. Rapoport, who has published a fascinating and entertaining new book called Finding Patty Hearst. This is not just a simple repeat of history and there have been many (one of the best is legal analyst Jeffrey Toobins's American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst in 2016.)

“The Search for Patty Hearst: A True Detective Novel” by Roger D. Rapoport. (Lexographic Press, January 2024)

Patricia Patty Hearst at a press conference in San Francisco on November 19, 1976. The newspaper heiress was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 4, 1974 by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (PA)

Patricia “Patty” Hearst is identified by the FBI as having participated in the San Francisco bank robbery in this April 1974 photo. (PA)

Accompanied by Deputy Marshal John Brophy, Patricia “Patty” Hearst, center, leaves the federal building on April 12, 1976 in San Francisco, hours after her conviction for bank robbery. (PA)

The Rapoports book is a scholarly reinvention, intelligently plotted and stylishly told.

As he writes: “The facts of the Patty Hearst case… have been the subject of legal and journalistic debate for many decades. Today, the true story, as presented from many perspectives, continues to raise as many questions as it answers.

Rapoport has been closely involved in the case since he was a young journalist and he had contact with some of those responsible, even writing his own unpublished nonfiction version.

I hesitate to spoil the many twists and surprises in this book.

Here's a small sample, set on the day of the kidnapping: Patty sat bound and gagged in a Daly City secure closet on Northridge Drive, just a few miles from the epicenter of the Great San Francisco Earthquake of 1906. A portable radio on full blast prevented him from following the discussion about the kidnappers.

It's a quick and satisfying read. As Rapoport writes, I wrote this novel because I believed that the American public deserved only the truth. I'm really sorry for the delay. This book took much longer than expected. I hope it was worth the wait.

It was indeed.

[email protected]