India's Zee Entertainment seeks to revive its $10 billion merger with Sony

BENGALURU – India's Zee Entertainment is making one last attempt to restart discussions with Japanese group Sony to revive their $10 billion merger deal that was abandoned on January 22, Indian business daily Economic Times reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the case.

Representatives from both parties worked to save the deal, and efforts to revive the merger gained momentum over the past two weeks, the report added.

However, it is possible that the talks could fail as significant differences remain unresolved and both sides remain firm on their positions, he added.

Zee has denied being involved in any such negotiations as part of a swap deal. Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

READ: Sony abandons its partnership with Indian Zee

Sony terminated the merger with Zee due to some unresolved “closing conditions” and management conflicts, including disagreements over CEO Punit Goenka's involvement in regulatory matters.

Rescue agreement

Zee is expected to inform Sony in the next 24-48 hours of its willingness to accept all terms and conditions and proceed with the merger, the newspaper said.

Otherwise, Sony is expected to withdraw its initial merger application from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the end of this week, as agreed during the initial merger proposal.

READ: Sony and Zee offer concessions to ease Indian watchdog's concerns over merger, sources say

The Zee-Sony merger, two years in the making, would have created an Indian television juggernaut with more than 90 sports, entertainment and news channels that would have rivaled Walt Disney and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

Shares of Zee closed up about 8 percent on Tuesday.