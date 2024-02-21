People Can't Believe Disney Actress Bridgit Mendler's Career History





Bridgit Mendler was a familiar face to many Disney Channel fans growing up, but she's come a long way, long way since then. You might not even recognize Mendler by name, but I'm confident you'll know his face. Now 31, the actor has appeared on Disney Channel shows including Good luck Charlie, Wizards of Waverly Place And Jonah between 2009 and 2012. Medler was in her late teens at the time, but she was already building her resume in another industry: music. Mendler has released several songs throughout his career, including tracks for his 2011 film. Lemonade Mouth. More recently, the singer has released collaborative songs with other artists, including her song “Diving” which she released in 2017. Between actress and singer, Mendler is clearly a woman of many talents. But that’s not where his impressive professional career ends. Bridgit Mendler has appeared in several Disney shows. Credit: Disney Channel In 2017, Mendler began her studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a student and researcher at the MIT Media Lab. After receiving a doctorate from MIT, she continued her studies at Harvard Law School. Looks like she deserved some rest, right? Instead, Mendler is launching a startup called Northwood Space that aims to change the way satellite data reaches the ground. In an interview with CNBC, Mendler explained that she “completely fell in love with space law” during her time at the Federal Communications Commission's new space office. Through her startup, she hopes to mass produce ground stations to connect to satellites in space. Bridgit Mendler is CEO of Northwood Space. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Save The Children About his new startup, Mendler explained: “Vision is a data superhighway between Earth and space. “Space is getting easier in many different dimensions, but sending data to and from space remains difficult. You have trouble finding an access point to contact your satellite. After news of Mendler's startup was revealed, fans praised his incredible accomplishments and shared their shock at how far he's come from Disney Channel. “Bridgit Mendler has the most incredible resume ever,” one X user wrote, sharing photos of her various accomplishments. Another impressed fan commented: “Not gonna lie, going from Disney Channel to a spatial data startup is insane. And Harvard, of course, checked all the boxes haha.” Fans are blown away by Mendler's accomplishments. Credit: X/@PopCulture2000s “Not enough people talk about how Disney star Bridgit Mendler launched a satellite data startup and earned her Harvard law degree and Ph.D.,” wrote a third. “Bridgit is THE founder who shows us that we can reinvent ourselves and create cool things along the way.” With so many accomplishments already under his belt, it will be interesting to see where Mendler goes from here!

