Jon Stewart Confronts His Daily Show Critics: It's One F–king Show!





I am your host, Jon Stewart, captain of this dying medium, the new income Daily show the emcee said at the start of his second back-to-work show. After nine years away from the office, Stewarts Daily show The reunion attracted 1.85 million viewers, the show's biggest audience in nearly six years, but it also made a splash some negative reactions. The response to last Monday's premiere show was universally appreciative, maybe not universal, Stewart joked before showing several critical tweets. StillEverything on Twitter gets negative reactions, he added. I saw Twitter telling labradoodles to go fuck themselves. Labradoodles! Some liberals took issue with Stewart's first monologue, which referenced presidential candidates. Joe Biden And Donald Trump as both face the same challenges, especially when it comes to pushing the limits of being able to do the world's toughest job in old age. The host then clarified that Biden hadn't been indicted as many times, had as many fraudulent businesses or been convicted in a civil suit for sexual assault or ordered to pay for defamation, had saw his charities dissolved or had stiffed a ton of blue- collar trader, but he said the stakes in this election don't make Donald Trump's opponent any less subject to scrutiny. In fact, it makes it more subjected to careful scrutiny. Stewart added: If the barbarians are at the door, you want Conan. [the Barbarian] standing on the ramparts, not the chocolate chip cookie guy, referencing Biden's awkward TikTok debut. Those who blasted Stewart included the former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, WHO tweetedWell, after nine years away, there's nothing else to say to bipartisan fraudster Jon Stewart bashing Biden except: Please make it another nine years. Mary Trump, an open detractor of her uncle, written the: Not only do both sides of Stewart have the same rhetoric and it's not funny, but it's a potential disaster for democracy. Stewart, who hosts the late-night series on previous Mondays Daily show correspondents direct the remaining episodes weeks, responded, I just think it's best to deal head-on with what is an apparent problem for people. I meant, we were just talking here! It was just a fucking show! It was 20 minutes! I did 20 minutes in a fucking show! But I guess, as the famous saying goes: democracy dies in discussion. He then briefly adopted a Southern accent to conclude: “But look: I sinned against you, I'm sorry. I never intended to say out loud what I saw with my eyes and then with my brain. He then turned his attention to a more palatable target for those on the left: the ousted Fox News anchor. Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed Vladimir Poutine in a relatively uncontrolled manner. Where can I study the particularities of uncontested propaganda? asked Stewart. I would need mentoring. Watching clips of Carlson's segment, he took notes including: Lie about your job, Lie about your duty, and Disguise your deception and capitulation to power as noble, moral, and freedom-based.

