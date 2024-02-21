



Actor Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes was born on December 22, 1962 in Suffolk, England, to Jennifer Anne Mary Alleyne (Lash), a novelist, and Mark Fiennes, a photographer. He is the eldest of six children. Four of his siblings are also in the arts: Martha Fiennes, director; Magnus Fiennes, musician; Sophie Fiennes, producer; and Joseph Fiennes, an actor. He is of English, Irish and Scottish descent. A renowned Shakespeare interpreter, he first found success on stage at the Royal National Theatre. Fiennes first worked in film in 1990, then made his film debut in 1992 as Heathcliff in Emily Bront's Wuthering Heights (1992), alongside Juliette Binoche. 1993 was his “breakout year”. He played a major role in Peter Greenaway's controversial film The Baby of Mcon (1993), starring Julia Ormond, which was poorly received. Later that year, he became internationally known for playing the amoral Nazi concentration camp commander Amon Goeth in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List (1993). For this, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He did not win, but did take home the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for this role, as well as Best Supporting Actor honors from many critics groups, including the National Society of Film Critics and the New York, Chicago, Boston and London Film. Critic associations. His portrayal of Gth also earned him a spot on the American Film Institute's list of Top 50 Movie Villains. To appear fit to portray Goeth, Fiennes gained weight, but he later managed to lose it. In 1994, he played American academic Charles Van Doren in Quiz Show (1994). In 1996, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Count Almsy, the epic World War II romance, and another Best Picture winner, Anthony Minghella's The English Patient (1996), in which he played with Kristin Scott Thomas. It also received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations, as well as two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations, one for Best Actor and another shared with the film's entire cast. Since then, Fiennes has starred in a number of notable films, including Strange Days (1995), Oscar and Lucinda (1997), the animated film The Prince of Egypt (1998), Istvn Szab's Sunshine (1999), the films directed by Neil Jordan The End of the Affair (1999) and The Good Thief (2002), Red Dragon (2002), Maid in Manhattan (2002), The Constant Gardener (2005), In Bruges (2008), The Reader ( 2008), with Kate Winslet, Kathryn Bigelow's Academy Award-winning The Hurt Locker (2008), Clash of the Titans (2010), Mike Newell's film adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations (2012), with Helena Bonham Carter and Jeremy Irvine, and The Grand by Wes Anderson. Hotel Budapest (2014). He is also known for his roles in major film franchises such as the Harry Potter film series (2005–2011), in which he played the evil Lord Voldemort. His nephew, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, played Tom Riddle, the young Lord Voldemort, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). Ralph also appears in the James Bond series, in which he played M, starting with the film Skyfall (2012). In 2011, Fiennes made his directorial debut with his film adaptation of Shakespeare's tragic political thriller Coriolanus (2011), in which he also played the title character, alongside Gerard Butler and Vanessa Redgrave. Fiennes won a Tony Award for playing Prince Hamlet on Broadway. In 2015, Fiennes starred as a music producer in Luca Guadagnino's A Bigger Splash (2015), alongside Tilda Swinton and Matthias Schoenaerts, and in 2016, Fiennes starred in Joel and Ethan Coen's Hail, Caesar ! (2016). Since 1999, Fiennes has been an ambassador for UNICEF UK.

