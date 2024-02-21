Hilary Swank recalls sleeping in a car before Hollywood success

Getting started in business wasn't exactly a walk in the park for Hilary Swank.

Long before winning an Oscar for her performances in Boys don't cry And Million dollar babythe actress was a young student ready to do anything to make her dreams come true.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal On Tuesday, February 20, Swank recalled the time she left her Washington high school after her sophomore year to head to Los Angeles in hopes of making it on the big screen.

My mother had recently separated from my father, so we went to Los Angeles from Bellingham, Washington, Swank, 49, told the publication. I began the process of breaking into the business. In Los Angeles, my mother and I first lived in her Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme on quiet residential streets. When we weren't sleeping in the car, we were staying with a new friend my age whose family had just moved and was trying to sell their house. We slept on an air mattress.

After Hilary's mom, Judy Swank, found a secretarial job, the duo was able to rent a room from a single mother. Slowly but surely, Hilary began to make progress in her goals.

At first I only booked decent TV parts, but I didn't care, she said. I was excited to live my dream.

Through the ups and downs that came with auditioning, Hilary said she had the support of her mother who previously danced in high school. She understood the excitement of performing on stage, the PS I love you the star explained, and why acting made me come alive.

Hilary finally signed with Bonnie Liedtkewho discovered and represented several talented actors including Leonardo DiCaprio. Her first big film break came in 1992 when she landed a role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Over 30 years later, Hilary continues to enjoy success with her latest project being a lead role in the family film Ordinary angels.

But instead of living in Hollywood, Hilary and her husband, Philippe Schneider, prefer to live their lives away from the spotlight. Married since 2018, the couple lives a private life in Colorado and Washington as they raise twins Aya and Ohm.

In fact, it wasn't until Valentine's Day that Hilary confirmed the names of her 10-month-old children.

We have horses, dogs and a parrot, she said, describing her rustic Colorado home. We were hoping to add goats, chickens and maybe a pig.

She also hopes to never forget where she comes from.

Although I'm glad I left Los Angeles, every once in a while, when I'm there for meetings, I drive down a street in Pasadena where my mother and I parked and slept, Hilary said. Despite the challenges, I feel nostalgic for that time when we had nothing.